Put an end to this madness

The mess that has been exposed at the Pharmacy Board following the breakdown of its operations is a disgrace to the profession of pharmacists.
The state of dysfunction at the board, which operates under the authority of Parliament, is so extreme that it is difficult to see how the situation can be retrieved.
This situation warrants a full-scale investigation into the board’s operations in order to uncover the facts surrounding its financial affairs, the basis of its indebtedness, potential conflicts of interest and the quality of operational management, among others.
On Monday, with the public on the verge of losing access to the vital services provided by pharmacists and pharmacies due to the expiry of pharmacists’ practising certificates, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the right decision to head off the problem by amending the regulations to extend the life of the certificates until January 14, 2024.
Whether or not there is any merit at all in the allegations made by Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman against the ministry and ministry officials, it was intolerable that the ailing public should be held hostage by this quite unseemly affair.
It is clear that some solution must be found to the breakdown that threatened to paralyse pharmacy operations across the country and we look forward to the Government’s proposal in this regard.
The Pharmacy Board Act is itself in need of significant updating to bring it in line with modern realities. This is a point that can be made in relation to laws regulating the medical profession as a whole which, along with the legal profession, has historically enjoyed a certain privileged insulation as self-regulating professions. Self-regulation is good unless or until the power to answer to oneself begins to veer in the direction of an unaccountable cartel that is impenetrable to those on the outside.
The state of crisis at the Pharmacy Board seems to have no major issue of principle at stake. Instead, its operations have been gridlocked by a plethora of pettiness arising from power plays that have nothing to do with the profession or the public it serves.
While the crisis surrounding the board currently holds centre stage, there are many public interest issues affecting the profession itself that should be investigated. These include pharmaceutical pricing and mark-ups, conflicts of interest arising from medical professionals who own pharmacies and prescribe only brands they sell, financial decisions that result in patients losing access to critical medication, sale of prescription drugs without prescriptions, unmonitored imports of pharmaceutical goods of dubious quality, and the theft of medication supplied to the public health system.
Addressing these problems will not be easy since the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most difficult to police. In the case of the Pharmacy Board, however, there are no pharmaceutical issues at stake. What we have is an institution stymied by unsavoury disputes over such matters as the president’s fees, the corporate secretary’s surname, and charges of “hooliganism” occasioning the presence of “undercover police” at meetings, among other things. What is needed is a clean break and a fresh start.