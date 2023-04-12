Young men, armed and moving in packs, prepared to kill or be killed, are the latest force of dread to descend on T&T society. Already contending with gangs involved in the drug and arms trade, T&T must now confront the spectre of widespread robbery with violence before it gets completely out of hand.
Add to this the uptick in the murder rate which was seeming to stabilise and even to decline. Figures released yesterday by the Police Service reported a total of 22 murders over the first 12 days of this month. This figure is double the 11 murders recorded for the same period last year, which was a record year for murder in T&T.
Inevitably, in the face of spiralling crime, citizens have begun to take matters into their own hands. In Valsayn, one of the communities being targeted by bandits, residents installed a road barrier even before seeking approval. In other areas, people are arming themselves with air horns to alert their neighbourhood of an attack or the presence of seemingly suspicious vehicles or people. Many share similar information via community chat groups. While the current spate of home invasions is not new, there is a sense of organised crime at work that includes car-stealing rings.
Significantly during periods of economic downturn, T&T experiences an upsurge in crime—including home invasions—which has far more to do with the state of the economy than with which political party is in office. In such an environment, the governance challenge is to mount a counter-attack against criminal activity while creating income-earning opportunities for the youth who might be tempted to “put down a wuk” instead of taking on work to earn a few dollars.
It is heartening to see the police responding quickly enough to nab some of the criminals, but many cases go unsolved, leaving victims to live with injury, loss and sustained trauma.
The inability of the police to rein in crime requires imaginative and extraordinary measures by the authorities and other special interest groups. In this context, the initiative taken by Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally in summoning his constituents last night to a public forum on “Crime, Safety and Security”, to discuss the problem and generate solutions, is to be applauded. This is a moment for all elected MPs, whether in government or in opposition, to assume a leadership role in finding resources to help people protect themselves and to build walls of community defence against crime. This is the moment to place politics at the service of people.
With crime outpacing the capabilities of the police to the point where the Police Commissioner has resorted to seeking God’s help, T&T risks being doomed if it fails to act now.
We urge the Government to utilise all resources available to the State to roll back the menacing forces of crime, starting with a stronger public presence of joint police/army patrols.
A clear signal must be sent to the criminals that the forces of law and order, and not them, are in charge.