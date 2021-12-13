The way in which the Omicron variant slipped into the country emphasises why it is better to focus on building a defence against Covid-19 than to rely too much on blocking its entry.
As we in T&T very well know, neither border closures nor stringent immigration requirements provide any guarantee of keeping the virus out of our borders, regardless of variant.
In the 20 days since South African authorities reported it to the World Health Authorities, the Omicron variant has turned up in over 60 of the 224 countries which have reported Covid cases.
If laws were deliberately broken in the case identified in T&T, full penalties should be enforced. Similarly, if the source of the problem was a system failure or regulatory loophole, it should be addressed with urgency. What will not help, however, is to distract our energies from the priority objective of utilising every available resource to keep the virus at bay.
With the Delta variant still on the rampage, our best hope was to buy ourselves time to subdue the wave and bring it under control before Omicron’s arrival. The fact that one case has now been identified does not mean all is lost. The authorities have taken the appropriate action in quarantining the infected person, isolating close contacts and initiating contact tracing.
Delta and Omicron clashing in the midst of an upsurge is a worst case scenario.
Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago edged past Jamaica in terms of its number of Covid fatalities, reaching 2,429 to that country’s 2,428.
This is stunning given the fact that T&T’s population is half that of Jamaica and, further, that Jamaica’s Delta wave has peaked and is in decline while T&T’s is on the rise. Where it will peak is anyone’s guess.
T&T is clearly heading into a Covid Christmas with families and friends getting together and spending the holidays in close contact. The great danger facing our two islands is an increase in multiple deaths within families. While the loss of any life is tragic, it is intolerably heartbreaking when families lose several loved ones in quick succession.
At the risk of repeating ourselves, it is worth remembering that even a first vaccine dose taken today will significantly raise the level of one’s immunity.
In Tobago, where another three persons died from Covid-19 yesterday, Dr Faith B Yisrael, the island’s new Secretary for Health, Wellness and Social Protection hit the ground running, announcing that her first order of business is to create an entirely new communication strategy for motivating people to get vaccinated. As one of the biggest weaknesses of the national Covid-19 strategy, Dr Yisrael could reap a quick win if she can deliver a vaccine campaign that resonates with all groups of Tobagonians. Her first asset is the political currency that she brings to the office as a very popular candidate. However, currency can burn out quickly unless fuelled by success.
With Omicron having shown up Trinidad, one of her other challenges will be to ring-fence Tobago from it for as long as possible. The same goes for each one of us.