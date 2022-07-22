Putting HDC’s house in order

Having originally misread figures which were presented to her concerning the financial situation at the Housing Development Corporation, Minister Camille Robinson-Regis reported a shortfall in payments from HDC homeowners for the period January to June this year. She said such payments were short by about $150 million just in the period January to June this year.
This is the amount owing to the HDC by homeowners and tenants in public housing developments across the country.
Putting context to the issue as well, the minister made a further telling disclosure. She reported that among her own constituents, some persons paying between $100 and $150 a month were in arrears by as much as $50,000.
What this means is that, in many cases, some of these homeowners have been delinquent over a period of four to five years.
Such a situation reveals a delinquency rate of some 40 per cent, Minister Robinson-Regis said. One of the glaring realities exposed here is that the culture of delinquency and the enabling environment which has allowed it over decades remain hard-wired holdovers from the decades of the former National Housing Authority, the NHA.
The minister did point out, however, the extent to which debt collection has been taking place at the agency. She said, in 2016, the HDC was able to collect $72 million from the $111 million in rent and mortgage payments which were outstanding then. Again in 2018 and 2019, similar debt-collection exercises brought the delinquency ratio down from 69 per cent to a low of 14 per cent.
Having made the revelations on the issue as she did, Minister Robinson-Regis must now move to effect the kind of sustainability in the HDC’s debt-collection apparatus that is warranted.
Had the Corporation applied normal bill-collection processes, the problem would not have ballooned as it is shown to have.
Much of the messaging which attended the transition from the NHA into the HDC gave the impression that the new entity would have been made to operate much differently from the predecessor organisation.
Such assumptions have now been exposed as baseless. On top of that also was the minister’s revelation that the HDC itself is in debt to the tune of some $1.3 billion, to its contractors, suppliers and service providers.
What this means is that the Corporation could face a situation in which critical supplies and services delivery could be jeopardised.
Troubling as it is, this situation calls for a serious exercise in reckoning by the relevant officials in the ministry and at the HDC. Such an ingrained practice of laissez-faire in the management of the public housing stock must not be allowed to continue to flourish.
It is heartening, however, to hear the minister talk about relaunching a programme of public education for tenants and homeowners who are clients of the HDC.
A lot is at stake, around the aspirations she announced concerning efficiency improvements at this critical agency. Emphasis must therefore be placed on ensuring sustainability of these exercises, such that the HDC can put its own house in order in the shortest possible time.