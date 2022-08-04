Putting people first

The pushback from Woodbrook residents against the Government’s proposal to turn Ariapita Avenue into a major entertainment hub is a completely predictable response that could have been avoided with greater respect for the consultation process by the Mayor of Port of Spain and the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.
For years, this once settled community has been railing against the transformation of “The Avenue” from sedate suburbia into an entertainment district with a bright nightlife. For many, these changes have come at the expense of their quality of life, bringing with it restless nights, cars that block their entrances, loud noise, walls used as urinals and the increased risk of crime looking for opportunity.
It is unclear what level of consultations has taken place between Government agencies and the community regarding the Government’s plan. While the latest round of anger was sparked by Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell’s disclosure about the proposal to turn Ariapita Avenue into an entertainment epicentre, the Government’s intention preceded his statement.
Earlier this year, the Cabinet approved updated land use standards following a review of the 2014 “Hierarchy of Settlements Relating to Building Heights and other Development Standards”. The changes approved for Ariapita will substantially alter the profile and character of the area.
According to information posted on the Ministry of Planning and Development’s website, the area from Colville Street in the east to the intersection of Maraval Parkway in the west are earmarked for major changes. For one thing, Cabinet has approved an increase in the height of commercial buildings from two storeys to six storeys on a plot of minimum size 750 square metres. Building coverage, which determines the maximum portion of a site allowed to be covered by a building, was also increased from 50 per cent to 65 per cent. For residential use, building height was also increased from two storeys to a maximum of six storeys with an increase in building coverage up to a maximum of 40 per cent.
Residential land use was also increased from a density of 80 dwelling units per hectare to 120 on a minimum plot size of 1,000 square metres. For lots smaller than 1,000 square metres, a density of 100 dwelling units per hectare has been approved.
These Cabinet decisions effectively pave the way for the economic value of land in the area to be maximised, resulting in a significant increase in the number of buildings, including six-storey commercial and residential structures, completely transforming the vista.
These changes are said to be part of the Ministry of Tourism’s “Ariapita Avenue Revitalisation Plan” to make The Avenue a “premier economic and leisure zone in the city” and to help promote T&T as a “formidable tourist attraction, while also showcasing aspects of our historical and cultural heritage”.
Whatever the objective, it should not proceed without appropriate consultation with all stakeholders, especially residents, some of whom have lived there for generations.
This is how the ruling People’s National Movement can translate its slogan “putting people first” from words into action.