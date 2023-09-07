Putting people first

Daily Express Editorial

Tobagonians have every right to be angry over the Port Authority’s handling of the disruption of the island’s cargo transport service over the two weeks that the MV Cabo Star has been out of service.

Neither the Port Authority’s board nor the Ministry of Works and Transport as line ministry appears to appreciate the impact of the cut in Tobago’s main supply line for everything from food and drink to building and other materials. As the main cargo carrier from Trinidad to Tobago, the Cabo Star is the island’s main artery for a steady and reliable flow of goods. With families and businesses beginning to feel the pinch of shorta­ges, anxiety and frustration are inevitable and understandable.

For the people and interests who depend on the Cabo Star, its withdrawal from service pending repairs is more than an inconvenience; it is a blow. Businesses depending on imports from Trinidad are beginning to run dry; projects are being delayed and even halted, and consumers are having to do with less or without. In such a scenario, the Tobago public should have been provided with ongoing information on the status of the Cabo Star and the arrangements being implemented to mitigate and minimise the impact on all affected interests. While the Port Authority is responsible for the vessel, the problems arising from the disruption of Tobago’s supply systems should have been addressed by Central Administrative Services Tobago within the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM-CAST) and the Office of the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.

Just two days ago, in reference to the distress and inconvenience suffered by many citizens following the breakdown of the electronic birth certificate system for over a month, this newspaper took issue with the Government over its failure to communicate effectively with the public. As in that case, quick contingency planning, along with clear and ongoing communication with the people and interests affected by the Cabo Star’s suspension of service, both in Tobago and Trinidad, would have gone a long way in calming anxieties and helping people to make informed decisions in managing a temporary but challenging situation.

Matters like birth certificates and transport of goods are fundamentally about people, and yet the impact on people is often ignored until those most affected are pushed to raise their voices and protest, having learned that the fastest way to get attention is to make noise. No wonder the public environment is so often contentious and confrontational, and rife with misinformation.

Politicians are quick to promise “people first”, but “the people” are often the last to be considered by bureaucrats stuck in process and systems.

Yesterday’s news conference by the Port Authority lacked both people awareness and empathy for the hardships that Tobagonians have been vocal about for over a week. It didn’t help that the officials could offer no clear timeline for restoration of the Cabo Star service, and that the temporary arrangements were far from ideal.

Still, it is not too late for the authorities to factor the people into their planning and address their concerns.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Putting people first

Putting people first

Tobagonians have every right to be angry over the Port Authority’s handling of the disruption of the island’s cargo transport service over the two weeks that the MV Cabo Star has been out of service.

Give savings from just TPHL to divers’ families

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd splashes millions of dollars around, so one may get the impression that it is a privately run company, accountable only to the shareholders, instead of one wholly owned and responsible to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Get rid of crime non-performers

Well, local elections are done, so let’s get back to murder and mayhem under the mismanagement of this Government.

As usual, under this Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police (CoP), this month, the murder toll in the twin-­island state of Trinidad and Tobago is on track to overtake last year’s all-time-high number. As murder rates rise, more people are being killed than at any point in history. This twin island soaked in blood, with a population of about 1.4 million, now has the terrible spot of the sixth-highest crime rate in the world.

Ensure better job opportunities

Growing up as a young, vibrant, intellectually driven and goal-oriented student, I always heard the phrase “education is the key to success”.

Now while I may agree with this statement, sadly, the education system and the job market in Trinidad and Tobago do not effectively cater for the overall development of today’s youth.

Disrespectful TTT

While Denyse Plummer’s second son, Robert Boocock, was in the midst of giving his solemn eulogy to his mother (her first son, Jesse, had already delivered his), TTT suddenly cut away totally from the funeral to show some loud commercial, which led into the drawing for the Play Whe game at 10.30 a.m.

Caricom fix to teacher crisis

Caricom fix to teacher crisis

Jamaica may be affected more than others by the exo­dus of teachers from classrooms for better-paying jobs elsewhere, including abroad. The problem, however, isn’t uniquely Jamaican.

It’s across the Caribbean and poses serious threats to the region’s development. Which is why the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the regional economic integration organisation, must seek creative solutions, inclu­ding the sharing of teachers via digital classrooms.