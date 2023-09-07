Putting people first

Tobagonians have every right to be angry over the Port Authority’s handling of the disruption of the island’s cargo transport service over the two weeks that the MV Cabo Star has been out of service.
Neither the Port Authority’s board nor the Ministry of Works and Transport as line ministry appears to appreciate the impact of the cut in Tobago’s main supply line for everything from food and drink to building and other materials. As the main cargo carrier from Trinidad to Tobago, the Cabo Star is the island’s main artery for a steady and reliable flow of goods. With families and businesses beginning to feel the pinch of shortages, anxiety and frustration are inevitable and understandable.
For the people and interests who depend on the Cabo Star, its withdrawal from service pending repairs is more than an inconvenience; it is a blow. Businesses depending on imports from Trinidad are beginning to run dry; projects are being delayed and even halted, and consumers are having to do with less or without. In such a scenario, the Tobago public should have been provided with ongoing information on the status of the Cabo Star and the arrangements being implemented to mitigate and minimise the impact on all affected interests. While the Port Authority is responsible for the vessel, the problems arising from the disruption of Tobago’s supply systems should have been addressed by Central Administrative Services Tobago within the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM-CAST) and the Office of the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.
Just two days ago, in reference to the distress and inconvenience suffered by many citizens following the breakdown of the electronic birth certificate system for over a month, this newspaper took issue with the Government over its failure to communicate effectively with the public. As in that case, quick contingency planning, along with clear and ongoing communication with the people and interests affected by the Cabo Star’s suspension of service, both in Tobago and Trinidad, would have gone a long way in calming anxieties and helping people to make informed decisions in managing a temporary but challenging situation.
Matters like birth certificates and transport of goods are fundamentally about people, and yet the impact on people is often ignored until those most affected are pushed to raise their voices and protest, having learned that the fastest way to get attention is to make noise. No wonder the public environment is so often contentious and confrontational, and rife with misinformation.
Politicians are quick to promise “people first”, but “the people” are often the last to be considered by bureaucrats stuck in process and systems.
Yesterday’s news conference by the Port Authority lacked both people awareness and empathy for the hardships that Tobagonians have been vocal about for over a week. It didn’t help that the officials could offer no clear timeline for restoration of the Cabo Star service, and that the temporary arrangements were far from ideal.
Still, it is not too late for the authorities to factor the people into their planning and address their concerns.