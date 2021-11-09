Quarrying, a disaster sector

Among the issues touched on by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on return home from COP26 were illegal quarrying, the need for rehabilitating mined lands and the allocation of uncultivable mined areas for solar manufacturing.
We are ecstatic to discover that Dr Rowley is aware of the problem of illegal quarrying and recognises the need to do something about it. The gouging-out of the country’s natural resources by illegal operators has been going on brazenly for so long that we were beginning to fear it was policy.
It is not as if this theft of the nation’s patrimony is new or has never been brought to the authorities’ attention. Far from it. For years, the media, individual citizens and affected communities and a phalanx of civil-society organisations have been clamouring about this problem. The latest report of the Trinidad and Tobago Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) reveals that only eight of the country’s 90 quarrying operators are licensed. Shockingly, among those that have neither licence nor permit is State-owned National Quarries Company Limited. Horror of horrors, as the TTEITI report notes, quarry operators have the luxury of calculating their own figures for royalties due to the Government since most quarries have no weighbridges.
If there is a lawless sector in this country it must surely be the quarrying sector, which falls under the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. The ministry’s Minerals Division, headed by a Director of Minerals, has been presiding over this disaster from one administration to the next.
The ministry’s explanation for this regulatory fiasco is that the licensing system is bureaucratic and onerous, and that many of those operating illegally are doing so with the ministry’s blessing while their paperwork is stuck in the mill of bureaucracy. Confronted with the reports of theft, the Minerals Division has been promising for two years to acquire drone technology to monitor illegal activities.
According to the TTEITI report, even with all the illegal quarrying and the Government’s reliance on operators to tell the Energy Ministry how much royalties the operators should pay the Sate, the Government has still managed to put itself in the situation of being owed $193 million in royalties going back to 2005.
In a country where construction is big business, quarrying is a highly lucrative enterprise with the potential to create overnight multimillionaires, especially when they’re setting their own royalties, or paying none at all. The gangsterism that has developed around the industry, which scares even the police, was inevitable.
The Ministry of Energy and especially its Minerals Division has not only failed in its responsibility to supervise and regulate the sectors, but by its failure has facilitated its lawlessness and theft of the national patrimony.
The Environmental Management Authority also has to answer for the degradation of the landscape which has been left arid and pock-marked by operators who have not been held to the requirement to rehabilitate the lands. This failure has also cost lives, with several persons having drowned in the pools of water left behind by excavators.
A clean-up of this sector is long overdue.