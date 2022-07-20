Quarrying gangsterism

If the Government is now serious about tackling the gangsterism that has invaded the quarrying sector, then the only reasonable response is to say better late than never, even if the barn door is being closed after the horse has bolted.
The quarrying sector has grown into one of the most corrupt and dangerous in the country, and it has done so right under the nose of the Minerals Division of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries which holds legislative responsibility for managing it.
The catalogue of wrongs has been documented in multiple media reports and industry studies over the years, including in the latest report of the Trinidad and Tobago Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) which operates from right inside the ministry. In its State of the Extractive Sectors Report 2021, TTEITI acknowledged the long-standing nature of the sector’s shortcomings which have been “well-publicised” for over a decade. “These problems include illegal quarrying, royalty payment shortfalls, environmental impact on watercourses/watershed zones and forest and land degradation plus an outdated policy and regulatory framework,” it said, adding that there is an “urgent need for better oversight and administrative and regulatory efficiency” to “help the country maximise the benefits from mining operations”.
The TTEITI, which describes itself as “anti-corruption advocates working for the public good”, calculates that the Government is owed $193 million in royalties from quarrying activities going back to 2005.
A significant part of the problem is the laughable system for calculating royalties. It is hard to believe that the Ministry of Energy actually relies on quarry operators themselves to inform it of just how much royalties they should pay to the State. This is akin to the rest of us telling Inland Revenue how much tax we should pay. The checker system to monitor operators on site is riddled with inefficiencies, not to mention the scope for bribery and corruption. For two years, the ministry has been promising to introduce a system of drones to provide independent verification of volumes of minerals extracted. This is yet to materialise.
Meanwhile, out of an estimated 90 operators, the report once again found that only eight were actually licensed. Given the ease with which people can quarry their way to millions by extracting resources belonging to the country, no one should be surprised that it has drawn the attention of hustlers and organised crime. There have been regular reports of people who are afraid to go on their own lands because of the invasion of “security” armed with heavy weaponry.
The TTEITI has given kudos to the Government for its tougher stance on quarry operators, as indicated by the budget announcement of a 200-per cent increase in fines and other penalties. However, given the wealth potential of illegal quarrying, it is questionable whether heftier fines will be a deterrence. Better to start with a full-scale investigation of the Minerals Division, a crackdown on illegal quarrying and a face-down of the gangs who have quietly seized control of T&T’s natural wealth in areas out of our sight.