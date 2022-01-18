Quell rampant crime monster

It is no exaggeration to say that there is now no guaranteed safe place in Trinidad and Tobago.
We have moved from the stage of being prisoners in our homes behind metal bars to being afraid to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and even to sleep, for fear that if crime comes knocking we may have no recourse but to cower and beg for our lives. The society is being overpowered by the force of the criminal will with insufficient resources to resist and break that power.
The scary aspect of crime in T&T is its random and opportunistic nature. It can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere and any how. It can happen to an individual parking a car in a very public mall; to a group of people gathered on private property behind a locked gate; inside a heavily burglar-proofed house; on a walk from home to the neighbourhood shop; on a busy pavement in Port of Spain or in a packed maxi-taxi. The old maxim of safety in numbers no longer holds, as groups of persons are routinely held up and robbed of their phones, cash, jewelry and other personal items.
While murders and other crimes categorised as “serious” command public attention, many petty crimes go unreported to the police as victims comfort themselves with the good luck of having had their lives spared.
The net effect of widespread crime of varying degrees is the saturation of the society with the fear that at any moment crime can spring up and place a lock-neck on anyone.
In response to this reality, we are yet to see some targeted response from the Government and the Police Service which is battling gang wars and crimes, murders by hired killers, domestic violence, deadly land disputes, regular reports of missing people—especially girls, kidnappings, fraud, cybercrime, illegal immigration, breaches of Covid-19 regulations and public protests, among other things.
What continues to elude the authorities is the ability to develop and implement a strong community policing plan designed to weed out criminality and reclaim communities, inch by inch and street by street.
With the economy depressed by pandemic-related job losses and collapsing businesses, opportunistic crimes committed by people looking for a quick dollar can be expected to be on the increase. The Government and the Police Service cannot afford to stay in a reactive mode, responding to one crime report after another. It must be proactive in preventing crime.
Both have repeatedly urged the public to partner with the police in bringing criminals to justice. However, until there is a structured, trusted and consistent framework for a partnership between the public and the police, people will not risk their own safety and that of their families by going to the police. Many victims suffer in silence for fear of going to the police.
The number of police officers being arrested for serious crimes, and the many more suspected of being involved in criminal activities, is a major deterrent to public trust. Quelling the rampant crime monster to make T&T safe requires a whole-of-society approach which, disappointingly, is nowhere visible on the horizon of hope.