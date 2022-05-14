Questions for HDC, Foster

Sunday Express Editorial

It might have been rhetorical, but because he asked we will try to respond to the question thrown to the media by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday about what action he should take in relation to the allegations against Minister Foster Cummings regarding land and property purchases by him and his family involving the Housing Development Corporation.

In a nutshell, Dr Rowley held the position that he had acted responsibly in handling the intelligence gathered on the matter by Special Branch, which found that Cummings had acquired three parcels of HDC-owned land in Central Trinidad and that his family had bought an undisclosed number of HDC properties from people who had purchased them directly from the HDC. Certain allegations are still being investigated by the police but, said Dr Rowley, “if the police cannot confirm that... then what am I supposed to act on?”

To this, we can suggest a line of enquiry, although given his past experience with former minister Marlene McDonald, one would have expected him to tread more cautiously in handling allegations and denials.

In the case of the Cummings’ acquisitions, a healthy scepticism would lead the average person to note the number of transactions involving State-subsidised property and land vested in the HDC, whose very first mandate is to provide “affordable shelter and associated community facilities for low and middle income persons”.

Real estate investors like Minister Cummings hardly seem to be its target group. How does one individual acquire three parcels of land from the HDC? Where was this land? What was its designated land use? Were there squatters on it?

The HDC also has rules regarding sale of its units to third parties which state that buyers cannot sell them within the first ten years without its written consent. Further, when an application for permission to sell is made, the HDC has three months in which to exercise the option of repurchasing the property at the original price. One assumes that the purpose of this condition is to prevent people profiting from subsidised housing and to keep these units within the very limited pool of subsidised homes available for the long list of low- and middle-income applicants, some of whom have been waiting for an HDC home for over a decade.

This policy is particularly relevant in the case of the other set of properties bought by the Cummings family from people who had purchased them from the HDC “several years before”, according to the PM. Were these people in legal possession of the properties for a full ten years? If they were not, did they apply and receive the HDC’s permission to sell them to members of the Cummings family? If the HDC approved the sale, why did it do so instead of repurchasing the units to make them available for other low- and middle-income families in need of homes?

The HDC has questions to answer about these acquisitions and, in doing so, it must also state whether Minister Cummings had a relationship of any kind with the HDC and/or its decision makers.

