Questions over SORT’s boss

AT THE United Nations last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the world “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used to help all humanity”.

On January 3 this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave authorisation to use Covid-19 vaccines produced by India. Modi termed the WHO approval a decisive turning point in the country’s fight against the coronavirus. On January 20 this year, keeping his UN promise, India announced the launch of the “Vaccine Maitri” or vaccine friendship programme to assist countries in accessing Indian-manufactured Covid vaccines.