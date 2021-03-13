Questions over SORT’s boss

We have to wonder under what rock the Police Service Commission (PolSC) is living that it could nominate Inspector Mark Hernandez for the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police despite the numerous serious questions hanging over his head.
Hernandez, a former homicide police officer and businessman who was hand-picked by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to lead the Special Operations Response Team, returned to the service shortly after Griffith’s appointment in 2018 as a special reserve officer. After being fast-tracked from the rank of sergeant to inspector, the PolSC now believes he is ready for the position of a Deputy Commissioner.
For the benefit of the parliamentarians who now have to decide on the PolSC’s recommendation, we cite some of the controversial matters involving Hernandez.
In the short time that he has headed SORT, a police investigation found that he has a case to answer under the Firearms Act. That matter involves the transfer of spent and live ammunition without a permit from a gun range in Chaguaramas on June 24, 2019. The recommendation that Hernandez be charged was made by investigating officer Sgt Matthew Haywood on May 21, 2020. A Sunday Express investigation published last August found that the case file had not yet reached the TTPS Head of Legal, Christian Chandler, who decides which cases go to the Director of Public Prosecutions and which do not. Ten months after the recommendation that Hernandez be charged, there is still no indication of progress in the case. It should be noted that shortly after submitting his report, Sgt Matthew Haywood was transferred to the Freeport Police Station.
Additionally, several SORT missions led by Hernandez are under investigation by the Police Complaints Authority. These include the 2019 police killings of 19-year-old Rochyon King Ashterman and his friend, Kristan Serries, in Santa Cruz, in a case suspected to be one of mistaken identity; the theft of cash during SORT’s raid on Drugs Sou Sou; and the killing while in police custody of two suspects in the Andrea Bharatt murder case.
Hernandez appears to have returned to the TTPS with special permission to continue his private work as a security adviser to a company run by his wife, MH Tactical Response Group, which has several security subsidiaries and runs its own shooting range at Chaguaramas and sells guns. The potential conflict of interest involved in working with private clientele while holding public office in an institution that requires independence appears not to have been factored into either his recruitment to the TTPS nor in his nomination for the position of DCP by the PolSC.
Frankly, we are not surprised by the commission’s action. It has been so out of touch on so many disturbing high-profile incidents involving the highest level of the TTPS that we would not be nonplussed to learn that it has not troubled itself to look much beyond Hernandez’s résumé of qualifications. However, the Parliament does not have the luxury of ignoring the hard questions surrounding Hernandez’ two-year tenure as head of SORT. In considering his nomination, it must face up to all of them.