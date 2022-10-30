Questions that will not be silenced

DESPITE various legal groups and experts having rubbished his sub judice defence for staying silent on the Nelson affair, it would be surprising if Attorney General Reginald Armour were to suddenly change course and address the many questions about the Government’s actions in this scandalous case. More likely, he, along with the key government figures involved will continue to avoid the entire issue in the hope that it will soon blow over and go away. Given the seriousness of the matters involved, however, it will be an absolute dereliction of duty for responsible voices not to speak out and demand answers.
In addition to its many weighty legal issues, the Nelson affair also raises matters of significant political importance which do not require the public to censor itself until a court adjudicates on the validity of the indemnity agreement signed between the Government and the disgraced British attorney. In the politics of the Nelson affair, it is irrelevant whether the indemnity is valid or not. What is relevant is the Government’s accountability to the people on several public interest issues that demand transparency on:
l the full sum of money paid to Vincent Nelson by the Rowley administration with a breakdown of the payments, the account/s from which the payments were made, the dates on which they were made and the process and route by which Nelson received the funds;
l the chain of decision-making within the Government that culminated with the signing of the agreement by then Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson;
l the extent of the involvement of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in this decision and the role and involvement of Stuart Young, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister,
l the public release of the legal opinion commissioned by the Government from attorney Douglas Mendes SC on the indemnity;
l a full explanation of the Government’s decision to commit itself to non-disclosure to Parliament regarding its deal with Nelson.
While the outcome of a civil case on the indemnity will not turn on these concerns, all are vital to public trust and confidence in the Government.
It goes without saying that the population would like to believe in the independence of our justice system. However, we should not delude ourselves into thinking that T&T justice will never be infiltrated by the insidious and often invisible hand of politics. After all, we have the example of the 2006 arrest of the late chief justice Sat Sharma during Patrick Manning’s second administration. It was early in that same government that the cabinet took the fateful decision to formally establish a police unit, the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau, within the Ministry of the Attorney General thereby definitively blurring the line between politics and policing. It took 18 years for that decision to be undone after DPP Geoffrey Henderson publicly called in 2019 for the ACIB’s removal from the AG’s Office saying that politicians had no business in police business.
Today, the damaging spectre of political interference hangs too heavily over the Nelson affair for the public’s many questions to be silenced.