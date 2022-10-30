Questions that will not be silenced

Daily-Express-Editorial

DESPITE various legal groups and experts having rubbished his sub judice defence for staying silent on the Nelson affair, it would be surprising if Attorney General Reginald Armour were to suddenly change course and address the many questions about the Government’s actions in this scandalous case. More likely, he, along with the key government figures involved will continue to avoid the entire issue in the hope that it will soon blow over and go away. Given the seriousness of the matters involved, however, it will be an absolute dereliction of duty for responsible voices not to speak out and demand answers.

In addition to its many weighty legal issues, the Nelson affair also raises matters of significant political importance which do not require the public to censor itself until a court adjudicates on the validity of the indemnity agreement signed between the Government and the disgraced British attorney. In the politics of the Nelson affair, it is irrelevant whether the indemnity is valid or not. What is relevant is the Government’s accountability to the people on several public interest issues that demand transparency on:

l the full sum of money paid to Vincent Nelson by the Rowley administration with a breakdown of the payments, the account/s from which the payments were made, the dates on which they were made and the process and route by which Nelson received the funds;

l the chain of decision-making within the Government that culminated with the signing of the agreement by then Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson;

l the extent of the involvement of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in this decision and the role and involvement of Stuart Young, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister,

l the public release of the legal opinion commissioned by the Government from attorney Douglas Mendes SC on the indemnity;

l a full explanation of the Government’s decision to commit itself to non-disclosure to Parliament regarding its deal with Nelson.

While the outcome of a civil case on the indemnity will not turn on these concerns, all are vital to public trust and confidence in the Government.

It goes without saying that the population would like to believe in the independence of our justice system. However, we should not delude ourselves into thinking that T&T justice will never be infiltrated by the insidious and often invisible hand of politics. After all, we have the example of the 2006 arrest of the late chief justice Sat Sharma during Patrick Manning’s second administration. It was early in that same government that the cabinet took the fateful decision to formally establish a police unit, the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau, within the Ministry of the Attorney General thereby definitively blurring the line between politics and policing. It took 18 years for that decision to be undone after DPP Geoffrey Henderson publicly called in 2019 for the ACIB’s removal from the AG’s Office saying that politicians had no business in police business.

Today, the damaging spectre of political interference hangs too heavily over the Nelson affair for the public’s many questions to be silenced.

Test squad picks: lip service to change

After the World Cup catastrophe, the pending resignation of coach Simmons gave a ray of hope that things will begin to change. But with its selection of the Test squad to play in Australia, Cricket West Indies has made it clear it only gives lip service to change, and Simmons was made the fall guy. So, what could have been different?

For starters why is Gudakesh Motie not in the squad to Australia? What more does this young man have to do to get selected? Given that there are no specialist spinners in the team, one cannot argue that someone else was chosen. And Motie’s inclusion would have provided scope for him to further hone his skills.

Skirting around the Nelson allegations

Is Vincent Nelson, KC, some kind of weird masochist who, among other things, is prepared to implicate himself in criminal activity, ruin his career, and risk going to prison, because he hates Messrs Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen so much—for whatever reason, or for no reason at all—that he is resolute in his determination to fabricate evidence against them, in order to tarnish their reputations, and get them to serve prison sentences?

Two languages

Two languages

So, my man Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show. He has been the host since 2015 when he took over after Jon Stewart. I think ­Trevor has become tired of the time limitations of the show. With the large time commitment for filming, he has had to curtail his travel to South Africa (where he is originally from), and he has had to do fewer stand-up comedy shows on the road and in different countries. At least those are the ­reasons he has given.

Trevor did not speak to me about it before making this decision and I am not happy with the new plan. He also has been rumoured to be dating Dua Lipa. What is up with that? What does she have that I do not have?—aside from being famous, talented, more attractive, slightly younger and has a fitter body. Not asking my permission before making a major life decision and now dating some hottie behind my back. Not cool, Trevor, not cool.

Government is the problem, not the solution

Many people criticise the failings of government and, as a solution, propose more government. This is like trying to treat heart disease by making people eat more processed and sugary foods.

The fact is, the inefficiencies of government are features, not bugs—ie, they are built into the system. Yet one former government minister writes, “Many commentators distinguish between management in the private and public sectors. The distinction is false.”

Psychological support for the protective services

With the current rounds of collective bargaining for protective services (police, fire, prisons), I wonder if considerations for psychological/counselling services are being built in to the discussions. After all, the State has responsibility for the well-being of these categories of employees.

I often hear about counselling being given to victims of domestic and school violence. I would like to know about the length of time, frequency and resources devoted to such therapy.

