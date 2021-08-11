Although expected, the news that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has been identified in this country has still sent a chill down the nation’s spine.
With just under 20 per cent of the population now categorised as fully vaccinated, the national exposure level remains high to the dangers of the Delta variant, which are terrifying enough to have countries rolling back their efforts to come out of lockdowns.
The bad news landed yesterday just as things were beginning to look much rosier on the vaccine front. Early yesterday 33,600 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines arrived at Piarco, completing T&T’s allocation from the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility. This was immediately followed by confirmation that the United States government had allocated 908,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to this country—305,370 of which are scheduled for delivery today.
The coincidental arrival of Delta and an additional 941,600 doses of vaccine sets up a massive challenge to get vaccines into arms in the shortest possible period, in a race against time that has tightened sharply.
On one hand, we now have enough doses of Pfizer to fully vaccinate the entire secondary school population of roughly 80,000 pupils in Government and Government-assisted schools, as well as another 374,000 people. Given the substantial supply of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines still available, the public no longer has any supply-related excuse for not being vaccinated.
The immediate challenge is two-fold—one related to the ministry’s capacity for mounting a massive vaccination programme and the other to vaccine attitude.
The current situation requires the Ministry of Health to summon all available resources for an all-out vaccination initiative while ratcheting up its campaign to get the vaccine-hesitant on board. Given the speed of Delta transmission, it is not enough to have plenty vaccines, but to get vaccines into arms before individuals are exposed. Even one dose makes a big difference.
As much as we would like to be assured by the ministry’s announcement that the two Delta cases identified involve unvaccinated persons in quarantine, the fact is that the process for legal entry into the country presents some risk of the virus evading our checkpoints via a vaccinated person with an undetected breakthrough infection. Of course, the risk of Delta coming via illegal entry remains a live possibility.
In terms of attitudes, it is clear from the rush for AstraZeneca that one element of vaccine hesitancy is related to brand. Now that the choice is widening to include Pfizer, the brand-conscious should be encouraged to be vaccinated. Hopefully, there is a large enough number of people who want the vaccine to carry the population over the threshold of herd immunity.
The immediate challenge remains to limit activity so that if the Delta has somehow managed to slip past the gatekeepers, the chance of transmission will be minimised. Limiting activity will have implications for the Government’s gradual re-opening of the economy which is scheduled to move into a higher gear with Monday’s reopening of the retail sector. If the Government goes ahead as planned, it would mean that it has calculated the risk and deemed it to be minimal.