Race against Delta

If the dangerous Delta variant were to slip into the country today, it would find a population that is vulnerable and an easy target for wreaking havoc. The national level of vaccination is simply too low for us to put up an effective defence against this highly transmissible and deadly virus.
The 189,273 people who are now fully vaccinated constitute just 21 per cent of the targeted goal of 900,000 fully vaccinated people, and 13.5 per cent of the national population of roughly 1.4 million. The national protection is even less when one considers that about 15,000 of the fully vaccinated got their second dose within the past two weeks and are therefore still in the process of building up their immunity to the point of having a good chance of fighting off the worst impacts of Covid-19.
With the entire region on high alert against the Delta variant, the time to vaccinate is now. When it comes to vaccinating against Covid-19, procrastination is not only the proverbial thief of time, but the stealer of lives. People who intend to take the vaccine should do so quickly since every passing day takes one further away from the point of safety. Bear in mind that it takes at least five weeks from the first dose to acquire effective immunity.
At the current level of vaccine distribution, Trinidad and Tobago is far from being in a comfortable position against this virus. Given the need to get 1.8 million doses of double-dose vaccines into arms in order to inoculate 900,000 people, T&T is months away from its target. At the current rate of just over 5,000 doses a day, we will not hit that target until the second quarter of next year.
The Ministry of Health’s latest attempt to ramp up the distribution of vaccines by dropping the appointment requirement at all but two locations is a recognition that T&T needs to make a quantum leap in vaccine distribution.
The concern now is whether the national vaccination programme has hit the point where it is up against vaccine hesitancy or rejection. One assumes that ministry officials are working with projections and have indicative data. Such data would be vital for quickly deploying a counter-strategy. Making it easier for people to access the vaccine would work for people who are unable to make appointments or access the system, but not for those who are reluctant to take the vaccine for one reason or the other. For this, the ministry must plumb the sources of hesitancy or rejection and craft appropriate strategies.
Governments all over the world are getting creative in finding ways to get vaccines into arms. Yesterday, United States President Joseph Biden announced a series of pro-vaccine measures for federal employees, including funding support for states willing to offer a cash incentive of $100 to those who take the vaccine. This might very well be more effective and cheaper than a marketing campaign.
With borders reopened, more people on the move and the Delta variant inching ever closer, our protection now depends on convincing even the most reluctant person to take the vaccine. The moment is now for some novel ideas.