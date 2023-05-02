Race red herring

For a country that is always talking about race, it is amazing how simple-minded the conversation remains. If racism were as real as some would have us believe, we might be pelting rocks at each other instead of throwing words and even verses of calypso. When it comes to the subject of race relations in Trinidad and Tobago, it is hard to know where entertainment ends and anxiety starts.
Perhaps the comments by Pundits Bramanand Rambachan and Satyanand Maharaj were emotive responses prompted by shock and trauma related to the neighbourhood murder of businessman Chevalle Ramjattan. In the face of illogical events, it is natural to search for logic and grab on to the first seemingly plausible explanation.
In so doing, the pundits overlooked a possible answer that they themselves had noted when Pundit Maharaj said criminals “seem to think that Aranjuez people have money”.
For criminals looking for loot, money has neither colour nor race—just numbers.
Small and medium-sized businesses are more likely to be targeted because they have less security. Because many are owner-operated, their risk level is much higher than owners of big businesses who hire employees to open, operate and lock up the business at day’s end.
Small commercial districts are inevitable targets and, at a time like now, when criminals are roaming the land looking for any opportunity to strike, these businesses must organise, lobby and demand that the protective services and the Government step up to their responsibility for public safety and security.
Not surprising, while criminals see opportunity in areas like Aranjuez, Sangre Grande, Santa Cruz, St Augustine, Couva, Princes Town and virtually everywhere that doubles vendors to store owners operate, the Prime Minister saw opportunity in the pundits’ words to attack the Opposition Leader. Clearly, it is so much easier to peddle the distraction of outrage than to get down to the real job of protecting people and property, which is the primary responsibility of Government.
We hope the pundits have listened to the feedback and are willing, as any responsible person should be, to second-guess their knee-jerk interpretations of the geographical distribution of crime, and even to initiate and support solid research into the statistics. Wisdom being an attribute that is highly valued in Hinduism, we hope they would be willing to challenge themselves in the search for satya or the truth that resides under the explosion of crime. When they do, they will not find race there; more likely, they will find entrenched injustice and other structural problems that governments have not only failed to address but exploited to their advantage. In recognising that, they will discover the need to build bridges beyond their own assumptions of race.
More importantly, in doing so, they will deprive politicians of the oxygen of race-baiting that they so need to keep the old politics alive.
As we join the rest of the democratic world in observing World Press Freedom Day today, we feel more certain than ever of the need to speak truth to power. The race talk is fooling no one. Just get on with the work of keeping us safe.