It is a shame that the world’s big superpower is not big enough to rise to the responsibility that comes with hosting a hemispheric gathering.
The principle is straightforward and simple. If, for reasons of its own, the United States is unwilling to host all the leaders of the Organisation of American States at a summit held within its borders, then it should not have offered to play host. Having done so, it should not take upon itself the right to determine who gets to be invited or not. This is a regional, not a national US summit.
With mere days to go before the Ninth OAS Summit opens in Los Angeles, the Biden administration is said to be still discussing whether the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will be invited. At this eleventh hour, it is safe to assume that none of them will be invited, especially since, in the case of Venezuela, the US maintains its recognition of the opposition’s Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s leader.
Caricom leaders who had initially seemed strong in their position that leaders of all member countries of the OAS must be invited have quietly caved, leaving St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves as the odd man out. As of now, Gonsalves is sticking to his position of boycotting the summit.
It all makes for a very messy affair, unbecoming of a host as grand as the US.
The issue regarding which country will make the cut or not on Biden’s invitation list has overshadowed the summit at a time of serious intra-hemispheric matters. It is also likely to dominate the proceedings if, as is expected, leaders from throughout the Caribbean and Latin America use the platform to record their objection to the unilateral decision by the US to block some leaders from attending.
Even at this late stage, it is unclear what is on the summit’s agenda. However, regional priorities would include economic recovery, especially for tourism-based economies that were hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic; climate change, where the cost of adjustment for developing countries is expected to increase from US$70 billion to $500 billion by 2050. Migration is another big issue for countries, especially in Latin America where thousands make the dangerous trek to the Mexican border, hoping to get into the US.
High on Caricom’s agenda is the threat to the region’s financial sector triggered by stringent compliance conditions on banks for retaining their correspondent relationships with foreign banks. There is some indication that United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who recently met with Caricom leaders on the issue, is attempting to have it discussed.
Not mentioned anywhere are the illegal exports of arms and ammunition from the US into the Caribbean, and the heavy toll on countries like T&T that are trapped in the web of drug trafficking between South and North America. Given the ragged manner in which this summit has progressed to date, one must hope it pulls itself together quickly enough to deliver some tangible benefit to the region’s people.