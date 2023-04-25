Rainy season dress rehearsal

It is a pity that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley decided to cancel his plans to go to Valencia yesterday. Although inclement weather put paid to the highway-commissioning ceremony at which he was to deliver the feature address, he should have put on his tall boots and persisted. Had he done so, he would have had a direct view of the life-threatening and property-damaging floods that hit Northeast Trinidad after just two days of April showers. He would also have got a chance to meet and thank the heroic team of villagers from Fishing Pond and North Oropouche who brought out their shovels and cut a path to the Atlantic Ocean to relieve the flood pressure threatening to overwhelm their communities.
Dr Rowley needed to see the sights and meet the people and to recognise that what he was witnessing could be a mere dress rehearsal for what may be coming in two to three months’ time as the rainy season descends upon us.
Last season, Dr Rowley was notoriously absent from the scenes of devastation and even tragedy amid relentless and torrential rainfall that put large swathes of the country under floodwater for weeks. Many have not yet recovered, and those who have must be reliving the trauma with the return of floods.
He also needed to witness the flooded landscape for himself so he could ask the questions that need to be asked of his Minister of Works, Minister of Local Government and Minister of National Security. All three should be able to explain why two days of dry-season rain have resulted in such widespread flooding as well as the absence of local government first responders and emergency assistance. That is, unless, like Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, they’ve been “surprised” by “the amount of water” and are still at sea on the issue, fishing for answers.
Soon, the current weather system will pass and the hot days of the dry season will be back to give the authorities and the public a chance to get their houses in order for the rainy season ahead. Weather being unpredictable, even to meteorologists, no one can say for sure whether this year’s rainy season will be more merciful than last year’s. We assume, but do not know if, the Cabinet conducted a comprehensive review of the flooding disaster which befell the country last year, with a view to addressing weaknesses and fixing the problems to avoid a repetition. Judging from the flooding in Port of Spain and its environs on Monday, and again in Northeast Trinidad yesterday, it does not appear so. If they haven’t, then this is the time to get cracking on the job.
In the case of the Minister of Works, close attention must be paid to ensure that the Valencia-to-Toco highway construction does not add to the problems that areas like Sangre Grande, Valencia and Matura have been experiencing. There’s also the issue of resources. A common complaint yesterday was about a lack of emergency response vehicles.
The window is closing for getting it right.