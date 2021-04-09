Rally around St Vincent

People across the Caribbean, particularly those of us in the regional unity grouping Caricom, joined with their brothers and sisters in the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday as the long-threatening Soufriere volcano began its eruption.
The volcano, on the north-eastern side of St Vincent, began rumblings several weeks ago, and Vincentians have been living with the possibility of the eruption since then. Early reports up to midday yesterday were that there were thankfully no casualties, and that arrangements for the evacuation of persons in those districts rendered most vulnerable were well in place for sometime now.
According to the island’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), the possibility of the La Soufriere volcanic activity moving to an explosive phase was increased significantly on Thursday although the data could not predict exactly when an eruption might occur.
Emergency shelters had been identified and put in readiness, arrangements were well in place for the care-taking of animals, many of them having been tagged, making for easier identification if an explosion did take place and livestock were to roam, in search of their own safety.
Thankfully, in their moment of need, the people of SVG could count on some measure of support from almost every member of the Caricom family. The governments and people of member states reached out well in advance of yesterday’s eruption. This included offers of material help, such as temporary shelter for those Vincentians who may have had to pack up and flee as the emergency hit red alert and an evacuation order was issued.
Speaking on a local radio station yesterday, Vincentian Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said estimates given by NEMO suggested that in the region of 16,000 persons would have been directly or indirectly impacted by any eruption, such that they would require evacuation. He suggested there would be enough emergency shelters, including the already committed assistance by a number of cruise ships which were in port.
In addition, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley informed her citizens that she had relayed a request to the Royal Caribbean cruiseline, which promptly offered to send two liners to help take people off the island, if this became necessary. A similar offer came from Carnival Cruise Line. She said this was a mark of this cruise operator’s “generosity” in repayment for Barbados’ willingness to assist the line in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic when its staff was stuck at sea.
As is to be expected, the people of Trinidad and Tobago will join in these efforts to provide assistance, on the basis of such provisional offers made on our behalf by the Government.
In one sense, however, the people at the centre of this natural emergency may have had the measured good fortune of the advanced warning coming from the Soufriere volcano itself.
Director of the SVG’s NEMO Ms Michelle Forbes had advised citizens and residents as recently as April 2 to “put things in order”, given those warnings which began weeks earlier.
Let’s all, therefore, continue to rally around the people of SVG, our brothers, sisters, friends and relations, at this time of national emergency, and need.