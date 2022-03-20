Rambharat’s parting shot

IN taking his exit from the Cabinet, attorney Clarence Rambharat released an explosive bombshell of allegations that demands a response from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Interviewed by this newspaper’s sister radio station, i95.5fm, just three days before his resignation, the former minister of agriculture, land and fisheries openly expressed his frustration over corruption in the transfer of State lands. What he described was a gangster operation deep inside the State with tentacles extending down and across from the very top of the public service within a wide network that includes government-employed land surveyors, private attorneys and banks. This “rampant land fraud”, he said, was being committed not by “squatter lords, slum lords and the average Joe” but from the “top to bottom of the society” with core complicity by public officials. He cited one case of a “fraud perpetrated by a major banking institution in support of a six million dollar mortgage” for a medical doctor which he had thwarted by a last-minute intervention, and cases involving a permanent secretary and a high official in the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands.
This was no squatting by the poor but the theft of State lands by people with the means to grease the wheel and create a fake paper trail.
Rambharat said he had reported the matters to the Commissioner of Police and the Prime Minister but did not disclose what action, if any, had been taken by them.
By Rambharat’s account, the theft of State lands has become entrenched because the Government’s gatekeepers—land surveyors, attorneys and valuators—have failed to act. To underscore his point, he disclosed that the draft report of an audit into government-employed land surveyors found that they had conducted 1,900 private surveys in the period 2020-21 which, by his calculation, would have attracted some $20 million in fees.
In tackling this institutionalised corruption, Rambharat found himself in the highly unusual position of personally filing some 50 complaints with the police, including one about the illegal occupation of a parcel of land in East Trinidad by “20-something law enforcement officers”.
He was driven to this, he explained, because no one with the responsibility for taking action was doing so. “No public officer has gone on record in any matter involving improper dealings with land. Where has that put me?” he asked rhetorically.
Where it put him was in a very dangerous place. While Rambharat did not disclose if he had received threats, it would be no surprise if he did. What he undertook was a high-risk mission in a country where people are killed for much less.
Rambharat’s stunning revelations were the political equivalent of a grenade lobbed on his way out. The responsibility for defusing it now falls on Dr Rowley who must tell the public what action he has taken or intends to take in this very serious matter. These are criminal matters involving major theft of public resources in which silence will speak louder than words.