Ramp up testing

THE Health Ministry’s indication that the Covid-19 vaccine could be here by March is great news. If realised, it would mean that this country has somehow managed to get itself among the frontrunners of the World Health Organisation’s long list of 190 countries which are participating in the WHO’s COVAX facility for ensuring “rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level”.

However, while the reference to a possible March delivery took the headlines, the public should be cautioned by Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s caveat of “if all goes according to plan”.