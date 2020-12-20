Ramp up testing

THE Health Ministry’s indication that the Covid-19 vaccine could be here by March is great news. If realised, it would mean that this country has somehow managed to get itself among the frontrunners of the World Health Organisation’s long list of 190 countries which are participating in the WHO’s COVAX facility for ensuring “rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level”.
However, while the reference to a possible March delivery took the headlines, the public should be cautioned by Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s caveat of “if all goes according to plan”.
According to published reports, the COVAX plan aims to guarantee 20 per cent of the vaccine needs of each signatory country by the end of 2021. While the world’s attention is currently focused on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which are being snapped up by the wealthiest industrialised countries, the COVAX portfolio of vaccines is broad. Last Friday, WHO announced confirmed arrangements for nearly two billion doses of vaccine candidates, some of which are still under development. These include an advance purchase agreement for 170 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate and an MoU with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of the Janssen candidate, which is currently being investigated as a single-dose vaccine. These deals were in addition to the WHO’s agreements with vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) for 200 million doses of either the AstraZeneca/Oxford or Novavax candidates.
Minister Deyalsingh did not say whether this country is also in the market for a bilateral deal outside of the WHO but it is possible since it is listed as both a committed and non-binding signatory to COVAX.
The Government’s acquisition of three freezers with a storage temperature of -72 degrees Celsius is already an investment in the Pfizer vaccine. However, unless T&T has an inside track somewhere, that could be a longshot given that Pfizer is struggling to keep up with demand from countries which had invested in the development of its vaccine.
The imponderables regarding the delivery date and supply should caution any instinct to relax our individual regimes against Covid-19 infection. We should also not be lulled into underestimating the current extent of viral spread which is very possibly being masked by the inexplicably low level of testing.
The Ministry of Health is yet to provide any logical reason for T&T’s startling statistic of 27,975 tests per million persons which places this country only above Haiti (3,424) in terms of testing. Contrast this with other Caribbean countries including Barbados (201,137); Bahamas (123,347); St Lucia (100,043); St Vincent and the Grenadines (105,485); Dominica (91,827); St Kitts Nevis (87,213); Grenada (60,132); Antigua and Barbuda (56,730); Guyana (45,282) and Jamaica (44,482).
One might validly argue that high testing is a critical requirement for most of these tourism-based economies whose economic survival demands open borders. This would, however, not explain why Guyana’s testing is 60 per cent higher than ours.
Given the number of infections in T&T, which is below only Jamaica and Haiti on the above list, the Government’s combination of closed borders with low testing should be seriously analysed and reviewed.