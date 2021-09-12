Rant from a bully pulpit

IMAM Yasin Abu Bakr is a good example of just how hard it is to teach old dogs new tricks. While we might be inclined to ignore his latest “warnings” as the rant of an egomaniac with a passion for the spotlight, we would be foolish to ignore the lesson he taught us in 1990 when he turned out to be the threat that he was warning the country about.
He, on the other hand, appears to have learned nothing.
After 41 years he is still a bully.
Instead of issuing threatening warnings, the Imam should be thankful that he lives in a country that still protects the right to freedom of expression, including the irresponsible nonsense he is spouting, notwithstanding his effort to destroy its constitutional freedoms and rights at the barrel of a gun.
As for his dire “warnings”, Trinidad and Tobago does not need him to alert it to its problems of social and economic injustice and historical wrongs.
These problems are being widely discussed throughout the society. If Yasin Abu Bakr wants to join the national conversation, he needs to get off his bully pulpit and stop fomenting fear.
It is hard to imagine that 41 years ago this kind of talk could have convinced over 100 young men to take up guns against the State and, in the process, snuff out at least 24 innocent lives and unleash waves of fiery destruction and looting.
If today the ageing Imam is looking for relevance, we suggest that he preach the virtues of dispute resolution and peace.
He and his Jamaat al Muslimeen must shoulder a significant part of the responsibility for the development of criminal gangs and the violence that has consumed the lives of so many young black men.
He taught them that justice could be dispensed by the gun, that the law and institutions of power could be trampled upon with impunity, that lawlessness is a law unto itself, and that anyone with a gun could determine who should live and who should die.
In 1990 he turned the Jamaat into a powerful gang with himself as its leader and was spared the consequences of his action by the very system he sought to destroy.
In the years since, many of those he mentored established criminal enterprises which strengthened the hold of gangs on society’s throat.
We are today living the consequences of a whole new generation whose lineage can be traced back to Abu Bakr and the Jamaat of 1990.
The Imam can spare us the self-serving outrage.
Our nation has real problems but in dealing with them, we are not helped by his intemperate attempt to sow further division and vilify those who were elected to serve.
The real warning to be heeded now is that of the Greek philosopher, Aristotle, who said “nature abhors a vacuum”.
We witnessed the truth of this statement when the fracture of the government of the National Alliance for Reconstruction created a power vacuum into which Abu Bakr and the Jamaat slipped with their guns.
His sabre-rattling today suggests the sensing of a new vacuum of opportunity.