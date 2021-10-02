Red flag, not red herring

Despite the Prime Minister’s attempt to dismiss public concern as mere “ra-ra”, the events that led to the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) are far from minor.
While we understand the Government’s anxiety to get past the events of the last few weeks as quickly as possible, pooh-poohing public anxiety will not make them disappear. Neither will the quite transparent attempt to downplay their importance by relegating the matter to an afterthought in the Prime Minister’s regular Saturday afternoon Covid-19 update. This matter warrants a dedicated news conference with the Government willing to allocate the time for answering the questions from the nation’s complement of political journalists. To Dr Rowley’s dismissal of public questions and criticism as “red herring and smoked herring”, all we will say is that there is indeed a heavy scent of something fishy having gone down.
If there is a red herring, it is the attempt by Dr Rowley and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to deflect and re-frame the issue as a matter limited strictly to the court’s interpretation of the law for appointing an acting Commissioner of Police. We agree that this is important and, depending on the outcome of the case before Justice Nadia Kangaloo, could have significant ramifications going back to 2006 when the Parliament changed the procedure for appointing commissioners of police.
However, the legal matter is not the elephant in the room to which Dr Rowley is yet to respond. That issue involves the reported interference that occurred at President’s House on August 12 which derailed the process of appointing the country’s next Commissioner of Police and triggered the domino collapse of the PolSC.
At yesterday’s news conference, AG Al-Rawi quite disingenuously challenged a journalist who referred to the reported interference that had succeeded in blocking the attempt by the PolSC’s then-chairman, Bliss Seepersad, to deliver to the President a merit list of candidates for the CoP position. The AG’s suggestion that this information could be hearsay is disputed by the fact that it came directly from members of the PolSC who cited Seepersad’s refusal to disclose to them the identity of the interfering person in their decision to resign.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has challenged the Prime Minister to say whether it was him. In response, Dr Rowley has so far opted for silence as, indeed, has President Paula-Mae Weekes.
This is no ordinary case of interference to be wished away by picong and old talk. This issue cuts to the heart of the constitutional processes as laid down by law for governing the country. The possibility that constitutional procedures designed to protect the independence of the Office of the President may have been subverted and hijacked by forces unknown and still hidden is terrifying, and describes a crisis inside the heart of our democracy.
The fact that Dr Rowley seems unconcerned about this is deeply disturbing and may even be perceived as revealing.
The dust must not be allowed to settle on this until the full details on what went on at President’s House on August 12 are disclosed.