Redefining the presidency

The growing public demand for constitutional redefinition of the role of the president has never been as loud as it is now following the news that the incumbent, Paula-Mae Weekes, is not interested in a second term, opening the way for a new officeholder.

The demand for change has a lot to do with how President Weekes has defined the office. Whereas some presidents—most notably, Arthur NR Robinson—have pushed the boundaries of the office as far as the Constitution would allow, President Weekes has been content to preside within its limits. In so doing she, more than any other occupant of the office, has revealed the extent to which the president is a creature of the government, specifically the prime minister.

For decades, the public has generally bought into the view that the president is above politics, with some degree of independence. In 2000, then-president Robinson bucked the trend by refusing to comply promptly when instructed by then-prime minister Basdeo Panday to appoint three defeated electoral candidates to the Senate. Although eventually required by law to make the appointments, Robinson’s decision to exercise the power of delay and address the country sparked a constitutional crisis brought on by a defiant president at odds with the prime minister.

On the spectrum of presidential exercise of power, President Weekes has been the polar opposite of Robinson, showing no ­inclination to assert her authority even when the system sought to compromise her office, as it did when a “high public official” went to President’s House and succeeded in blocking the Police Service Commission’s merit list for commissioner of police from going ­forward to Parliament.

By her conservative interpretation of the office, President Weekes has done more than any of her predecessors to pierce the illusion that the presidency is a thing apart from the politics. As long as the president is the nominee of the government whose appointment does not require the support of the opposition, then the president is effectively a government appointee, notwithstanding the ritual of the Electoral College.

While the Constitution limits the president’s power, the personality of the individual who occupies the office has tended to shape the public’s perception of the president. The first president, Sir Ellis Clarke, gave the office a certain flair in the tradition of British governors. Noor Hassanali impressed by his accessibility and humility. Robinson’s appointment broke the mould, him being an active politician pole-vaulted straight from the Cabinet into the presidency. Who will follow Paula-Mae Weekes is purely the decision of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. It is up to him to choose either an individual perceived to be above the fray, or an open supporter of the ruling People’s National Movement or even himself, as wild rumour has it.

Now that the public is finally beginning to understand how the system works, many are openly challenging the relevance of the ­Office of the President and calling for its abolition as a waste of ­taxpayers’ money.

There is value in such frustration if it can be channelled into a meaningful public discussion about constitutional reform.

