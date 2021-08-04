The Olympic Games was founded on extraordinary people doing extraordinary things. According to the Ancient Greek legend, the Games began as a festival to honour Zeus, the father of the Greek gods.
This inaugural festival was held in Olympia, named after Mt Olympus, the highest mountain in Greece which, as Greek mythology goes, is believed to be the home of the Greek gods.
Understanding the lofty origins of the Olympic Games is key to understanding why it is the largest, most inclusive sporting event in the world, and one of the most watched sporting events globally. Unfortunately, these very lofty origins do its athletes a great disservice due to the weight of expectation that bears upon their shoulders.
Simply qualifying for the Olympics isn’t enough. Success as an Olympic athlete is only measured by medals won, not the attempt made. Oftentimes we forget that these are humans—not gods—attempting superhuman things.
In fact, given that Tokyo 2020 is taking place against the backdrop of a raging pandemic, one could argue that the athletes are already attempting something superhuman. What I am getting at is the Olympic Games should no longer be held according to the lofty ideals of extraordinary feats, but instead should be considered in terms of what it can teach us about the human spirit.
When Italy’s Marcell Jacobs won the 100-metre dash, all the headlines were quick to label him as the new “fastest man alive”, apparently dethroning the previously fastest man alive—Jamaica’s Usain Bolt. The labels attached to these athletes not only remove their humanity, but eclipse what the Olympics truly stands for—or, at least, what it should. Inclusion, national pride, overcoming hurdles; not the literal ones on the track, but the physical and psychological ones unique to each athlete—this is the spirit of the Olympics.
US gymnast Simone Biles taught us the value of prioritising mental health over physical over-exertion. She echoed that of Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who bounced back from her mental health concerns to officially start the Olympic Games by lighting the cauldron.
Italy’s and Qatar’s high jumpers, Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz-Essa Barshim, when tied for gold at 2.37 metres, chose to share gold instead of trying to have a “jump-off”, which was initially proposed by the Olympic officials. Each of these experiences revealed an experience of inner humanity.
However, because athletes are considered the best each country has to offer by the Olympic committee, we expect them to be the best—full stop. And being the best is only defined by winning medals. We fail to appreciate that success comes in different forms.
Gabriella Wood became the first female judoka from T&T to have qualified for an Olympic Games. And let’s not forget Andrew Lewis—our first sailor at the Olympic Games in London 2012 who, after experiencing a near-fatal accident in 2015 which dashed his hopes of competing in Rio 2016, exemplified resilience to compete in Tokyo.
In the water, rower Felice Chow, at 44 years old, proved she is actually getting better. She won her Olympic D final with the second-fastest time of her career, which placed her 19th overall—three spots better than her previous rank of 22nd at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Dylan Carter, despite setting a new national record, placed second in his heat of the 100-metre butterfly to go along with this third-place finish in the 100-metre freestyle heat.
On the track, sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye embodied the true spirit of the Olympic Games—overcoming controversies in her personal life to match her personal best in the 100 metre event, missing the final by .001 seconds. In the 400-metre event, Dwight St Hillaire, Machel Cedenio and Deon Lendore each made the semi-finals.
Also, long jumper Tyra Gittens and shot-putter Portious Warren made the finals of their respective events, placing tenth and 11th, respectively. Most recently, Jereem Richards clocked a season best 20.10 seconds which qualified him for the 200 metre final. While there is much more Olympic action to come, there has already been a lot worth celebrating.
Our Olympians have been competitive in their respective events. In the process they’ve set personal and national records. More importantly, they have embodied the true spirit of the Olympics—overcoming adversity to represent us on the world stage. Maybe this should also be a definition of success—not medals, but a tangible ability to reflect our humanity.
—The author is a PhD student and teaching associate at the University of Massachusetts