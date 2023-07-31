Today’s Emancipation Day commemorations, apart from the annual festival of cultural expression, consciousness-raising events and networking fora, begins a year of reflection globally on what, if anything, has been achieved by the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent.
Declared in 2015 and themed “People of African descent: recognition, justice and development”, the decade was a dedicated opportunity “for focused and concerted action to fight racism and racial discrimination, and to work towards the full enjoyment of human rights by all”, according to outgoing UN Secretary General António Guterres.
As the period nears its end in 2024, honest reflections are stirring this Emancipation Day, deepened no doubt by the presence of this year’s headline guest, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The Asantehene himself, addressing the UN’s High Level Forum on the Culture of Peace in 2019, noted that years into the UN-declared decade and in spite of all the efforts of the international body and its agencies, Africans are still struggling to exist.
At home, longtime cultural activists Pearl Eintou Springer and Raviji bemoan to this newspaper the distance yet to travel towards meaningful, structural recognition of the contributions of African people in the birthing of the nation that is T&T. Ms Springer brought the point home forcefully and poignantly when she observed to our reporter the contrast between the United Nations’ celebrated declaration of August 11 as World Steelpan Day “yet one of the biggest pan festivals outside the national panorama on the Eastern Main Road in Laventille has been cancelled. There is no real celebration of the steelpan. This is how they treat the steelpan at a time when it is being recognised by the world”.
That disconnect between the symbolism of African cultural advancement and the lived reality of African identity is also at the heart of objections to national monuments that celebrate colonial figures and events at the expense of national models of African heroism.
The post-independence education enterprise, whether in structured curricula in the classrooms or public education through national monuments, has been identified time and time again as the source of disturbance, as former Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) chairman Khafra Kambon describes the curricula still steeped in Eurocentricity.
As was seen with the recent controversy over the natural African hairstyles of more than 20 male students prevented from participating in their graduation ceremony by Trinity College, racial biases are also entrenched within the administration of the inherited national education system.
The disturbance is deepened by revelations in this newspaper that a committee appointed by Cabinet to report on the placement of statues, monuments and other historical signage of recognition has yet to submit a report that was promised last December. In fact, from our reporting, the fate of the committee itself is unclear given that its purported chair, Prof Emerita Bridget Brereton, was announced as chair without prior consultation.
As 2024 approaches, having all but missed the moment presented by the UN decade, it cannot be beyond the Government to begin bridging the gap between policy and implementation of progressive curricula. All will benefit.