Reform with consensus

We share Senator Anthony Vieira’s concerns about the degradation and dysfunction of the service commissions system, but query his proposal of the Government as the appropriate body for reviewing the Constitution and tabling a plan for updating it and reforming the commissions.
Tuesday’s opening contributions in the Senate debate on his motion have already signalled the difficulty lying ahead. When it comes to Constitution reform, the single biggest hurdle to overcome is political distrust. We need only go back to the Manning and Persad-Bissessar administrations to see the danger of placing the task of constitutional change into the hands of governments, even when they delegate the task to purportedly independent experts.
We therefore wonder if Senator Vieira’s proposal for tackling the moribund system of service commissions would not be better addressed to the Parliament to give service commissions reform a greater chance of success by bringing the Government and the Opposition into the process from the start.
Judging from the opening contributions by Government Senator Allyson West and Opposition Senator Wade Mark, the two sides are already on a path of confrontation on this issue. This is a pity because of the crippling impact on governance of these obsolete institutions. It would be surprising if the Opposition did not share Senator Vieira’s concerns. After all, when it was in government, it experienced the same frustrations outlined by Senator West in supporting the motion.
Especially when it comes to the Public Service, all our governments, including the Rowley and Persad-Bissessar administrations, solve their problems by working around them and by expanding contract positions beyond the reach of the Public Service Commission.
Notwithstanding this, however, the Opposition’s first salvo indicating its distrust of the Government’s motive in any reform of the commissions was predictable, given the separation of power between Government as political party interest, and the civil service as an independent institution.
Service commission reform is too important for it not to be given the best chance of surviving to fruition. Without cross-parliamentary support from the foundation stage, it is likely to turn into yet another extended and expensive exercise that ends up dead on arrival.
Much focus has been dedicated to bemoaning the problems associated with the colonial constitutional architecture in which service commissions serve as a bulwark against political interests. However, it is equally important to consider their value as a check-and-balance on the political arm of Government and to understand the reasons for their failure.
Understandably, governments want control to implement their agendas, but checks and balances are written into the Constitution to ensure that the public interest prevails over the political interest of the party in power. In approaching the challenge, the role of service commissions in insulating the public interest against political interests must be evaluated. If this is important, then it becomes clear why the responsibility cannot be simply put into the hands of Government.
If this is all too much, then Senator Vieira should consider tabling some specific proposals of his own by which the Government could help to improve the performance of service commissions without interfering with the constitutional balance of power.