Refreshing the road safety agenda

Any initiative to solve traffic jams is to be welcomed, but it must meet the public safety standards for all who use the roads. These should always include drivers, pedestrians and cyclists—both abled and disabled.
We raise this issue in light of the rash of roundabouts that are being created in the name of improving traffic flow, but which are also creating confusion for users.
The hit-and-run killing of photographer Anthony Harris around the Queen’s Park Savannah a week ago ignited a debate over the safety of the location, which has been dubbed the world’s largest roundabout. Adding his voice to the chatter on social media about this tragedy was Dr Trevor Townsend, an authority on the question of transportation and traffic in Trinidad and Tobago. Not for the first time, he is making the following declaration. It is that the Ministry of Works and Transport had been warned that the roads system around the Queen’s Park Savannah was not designed for a 65 km/hr speed limit. “The lanes are too narrow, corners are too sharp and the land use is incompatible with such speeds,” Dr Townsend wrote.
This warning has, to the best of our knowledge, not even been acknowledged. “When will we learn?” he has asked again, in solemnity, over this latest road fatality.
As a major feature of ongoing infrastructure development, innumerable roundabouts have been created, including tiny ones in low-traffic areas. Some are confusing, with two and three lanes filtering in illogical ways. Apparently designed for vehicles and not people, these aspects and elements of our physical modernisation are worrisome.
Rather than make for the much-touted advancement in our built environment, they present as nightmares for pedestrians and cyclists. They continue to raise questions regarding the extent to which these processes benefit from adequate expert input and evaluation. On the evidence before us, this remains at least an open question.
Harris’ death should be the spur for a new look at the road safety issue, from this angle of the use of roundabouts in various parts of the country.
To say that as a society we have a long way to go before we get to that point at which we could claim to be safe and proper users of the roadways, is to put it mildly.
Advocates in this area of public awareness development continue to call our attention to so many areas in which a culture of recklessness in our habits on the road remains flourishing. An approach which demands safety first remains elusive. It would be encouraging were we to expect that Mr Harris’ unfortunate death would result in closer examination of the hazards inherent in cycling around the Savannah. This, however, is best regarded as wishful thinking. It ought not to be that way.
We, nevertheless, make so bold as to place this observation on the record, for the consideration of those in the relevant chambers of authority.
In addition to being afflicted by design issues, roundabout safety requires ongoing public education about proper usage. In pursuing its road improvement agenda, the Ministry of Works should always insist on the approach which puts people before vehicles. This should be the lynchpin in a programme which says aloud, Safety First.