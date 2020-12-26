Rekindling our humanity

IT is a fact that modern living is more individualistic than communal so it is heartening to see that, as a people, we have not lost the sense of community that once defined the character of our society.
In back-to-back lead stories over the past two days, this newspaper has featured examples of the extraordinary generosity of ordinary people who willingly dipped into their personal resources to bring relief to others. Some have gone beyond contributing cash by giving time and labour to improve the living conditions of distressed families. In thousands of situations, people have pulled together to make the burden a little lighter on others by filling gaps that have either been missed or not catered for by the State’s grant support machinery.
Over the past seven and a half months since the Covid-19 pandemic reached our shores, this newspaper has published innumerable reports about families struggling to put food on the table, to pay utility bills and to equip their children with the tools for online education. The family of 13-year-old Adrian Lomas, whose story was told in yesterday’s Express, may never forget the kindness of strangers who ended five years of darkness at their home. Since 2015 Adrian had been doing his homework by candlelight after the electricity supply was disconnected due to non-payment. Thanks to the public’s response to our report of a letter written by Adrian under the title “Fortunate and Unfortunate”, the Lomas family has been given a chance to get back on their feet. Theirs is just one of the many stories of public generosity that we have published since April.
It is easy to underestimate the impact of Covid-19 on a large swathe of the public. These are the people who do not have guaranteed employment with fixed incomes. The notion that the economy is back up and running since the initial shutdown is facile. While this may be so in the public sector and in sections of the private sector, there is a substantial body of people whose income has dried up due to the continued closure of schools, public events and the borders. The trickle-down economy is sputtering and, in some areas, has altogether dried up. The Government has assuaged the consequent economic pain by a substantial package of funds which, as at September, was calculated to have cost the Treasury roughly $6 billion. However, the volume of demand has simply been too much for the State’s creaking machinery. Speaking to the media on Christmas Day, Social Development Minister Donna Cox admitted that her ministry was still clearing the backlog of applications for relief grants that she had met on assuming the portfolio in August. This helps to explain the disconnect between the Government’s repeated assertions of grant disbursement since April and the complaints from applicants about non-receipt of grants.
In many cases, however, this breach between announcement and disbursement has been filled by generous Trinbagonians who saw need and responded with alacrity. These are the unsung heroes among us who have turned the pandemic into an opportunity to recover our humanity. We salute them.