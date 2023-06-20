Release report on NiQuan probe

The fatal accident at NiQuan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant raises fresh fears about safety at the Pointe-a-Pierre plant.
Whatever the cause of the tragedy that claimed the life of Allanlane Ramkissoon, the plant’s troubled history should compel the authorities to take no chances.
Apart from being the failed billion-dollar albatross that helped to sink State-owned Petrotrin, the subsequent resurrection of the scrapped GTL plant under NiQuan’s ownership signalled early trouble when, within a month of being officially opened by the Prime Minister in March 2021, it experienced a massive explosion, panicking people for miles around. Fortunately, no one was injured. The plant was subsequently shut down amid investigations by the Ministry of Energy, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority, the Fire Service and the Environmental Management Authority. In due course, operations resumed and by last October, NiQuan announced that it had achieved commercial readiness status as the “first commercial small-scale GTL plant of its kind in the world”.
Now, a mere eight months later, NiQuan is back in the headlines with the sad news of the death of a contract worker who never recovered from the serious burns and a fall suffered last Thursday.
While the company and relevant Government agencies have provided no details of what went wrong, colleagues of the victim who witnessed the incident are reported as saying the victim encountered a process leak from which flammable oil containing various hydrocarbons was sprayed on him, resulting in a burst of flames. According to the report, he was unable to reach his ladder and jumped on the urging of his colleagues. On Sunday night, he died at a hospital in Colombia where he had been rushed for treatment.
This incident, coming so soon after the re-opening of the plant, immediately raises questions about the quality of the investigations conducted into the initial explosion and subsequent clearance given to NiQuan to resume operations. Since no information was ever released from any of the State agencies regarding the findings of their respective probes into the April 2021 explosion, or their recommendations and conditions for the plant’s resumption of operations, the public is in total darkness about risk and safety conditions at NiQuan’s GTL plant.
We are quite nonplussed by the Prime Minister’s statement in Parliament yesterday indicating the Government had been advised that the Ministry of Energy could not publish its report into the 2021 explosion because NiQuan is a private entity, and not public. Exactly where this advice came from, Dr Rowley did not say. However, on the basis that the ministry had initiated its probe on behalf of the people of T&T for whom it works, we must ask: who is the Ministry of Energy really working for? The people of T&T or NiQuan?
We hesitate to accuse the Government of a cover-up on this issue, but we find it completely unacceptable that it cannot find an appropriate forum for reporting its findings on the cause of the explosion, recommendations for addressing the problems and conditions for resumption. Worse, it has not even tried.