Release report on NiQuan probe

Are the two major political parties still pertinent to our development?

The August 14 local general election will come and go, and we will still have to deal with the facts that confront us daily. Like the fact that over the last two months I contacted WASA about a leak at 3 Hyderabad Street, St James, that pours daily into the street, but no response despite acknowledging that they are aware of the leak. Facts like the very anti-business regulations that now make it extremely difficult for companies to file their annual returns.