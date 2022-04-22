Release the evidence, Kamla

In the face of the prime minister’s categorical denial, the ball is now in the Opposition Leader’s court to present the evidence backing up her claim that the security services are illegally using the highly intrusive Pegasus software to spy on journalists, magistrates, judges, parliamentarians and other law-abiding citizens.
If she can present the evidence to prove that PM Dr Keith Rowley lied to Parliament yesterday when he declared that “the State does not possess, nor has it ever possessed or used Pegasus spyware”, the consequences for him will be severe. However, if she cannot, her own political capital will suffer. Given the categorical nature of the PM’s statement, there is no wiggle room for her to duck out with some fig leaf of an excuse. She either has it or she doesn’t; and if she doesn’t, then she must explain why she made such a disturbing allegation against the security services.
Stoking suspicion against the nation’s security services can be a very productive exercise, given the public’s general scepticism and distrust in their operations. One example is the recent investigation by an unidentified law enforcement entity into the protest at Beetham Gardens on January 10.
According to the intelligence report, the investigation found that the protest was orchestrated by a “close associate” of UNC MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and other UNC supporters, and “was not fully supported by the majority of the community”. It went on to claim this associate was paid “an undisclosed sum of money” to stage the protest “in an effort to show the Government in a negative light” and to convey the impression that the UNC had made “significant inroads in the area”.
Various other assertions were made in the “intelligence report”, including that contrary to the impression given by the protesters, many actually saw the delay as a “necessary inconvenience”.
We cannot believe that at this time of galloping murders and serious crime, scarce law enforcement resources are being wasted on investigating public protests to determine their validity and party colours. Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob must also disclose exactly what crime was being investigated by the police that led them down this political rabbit hole.
Nothing in that report invalidates the level of frustration that Beetham residents have been expressing since an underground sewer line began leaking in August last year. The January 10 protest in which fires were set along the Beetham Highway, causing an early-morning traffic jam, came after several deadlines for fixing the problem, given by both the Minister of Public Utilities and WASA, were not met. It should be noted that in September they had threatened to protest if the repair promises were not kept, but had held their hand despite two further deadlines being missed.
Whether or not the UNC supported the protest or helped to organise it is immaterial to a situation where people have been living with raw sewage in their homes and throughout their community for months, without relief. If there is a case to be investigated here, it is the endangering of people’s health.