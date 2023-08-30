Renewing our vows

Anniversaries invariably spark reflection and on this 61st anniversary of Independence we can usefully reflect on the journey since 1962 and evaluate how well-positioned we are for reaching the destination for which we had set course with so much hope.
Reviews are bound to be mixed with the scales tipping heavier on the side of either good or bad, depending on one’s personal circumstances or perspective. Opinion might be divided on whether the performance could’ve been better or worse; but many, if not most, might agree with the description offered by economist Dr Terrence Farrell of ours as an “under-achieving society”. Yes, things could’ve been much worse, but after 61 years T&T could be so much better.
Being truly blessed with so much more than our neighbours anchored in the Caribbean Sea, T&T has had everything needed to transform itself from its history of dehumanisation, oppression, marginalisation and disrespect. Yet, we seem unable to find the keys to unlock ourselves from the prison of the past to turn our land into that “shining city on the hill” as an example to the world of all that we have in abundance: ingenuity, creativity, inclusivity, compassion, courage and an openness to the unknown.
As a people, we have all the tools for fashioning a nation that is progressive, viable, just and harmonious. What we lack is the know-how, steeped as we are in the colonial culture of division.
In his 61st Independence anniversary address, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley described T&T as a country at a cross-roads that requires citizens to ask themselves “some deeper questions” about their very existence here. All the questions he suggests are valid and worthy of honest answers. However, none deals with the role of leadership as an active agent in reinforcing or changing culture.
In focusing on leadership and culture, we do not single out Dr Rowley or even Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, both of whom are as much products of our history as anyone else. For all the talk of “one love”, T&T is yet to evolve a leadership culture with the self-confidence to brave the challenges of reaching across historic divides to establish meaningful connections grounded in full and deep understanding. Whether in politics, the corporate world, the community or at home, historic fear keeps us locked in the silos initially designed to maintain order and control by minority rulers. Out of that history has emerged a leadership culture of division replicated across the society, undermining our aspirations for a shared idea of the nation to which we can all subscribe.
After 61 years of political independence, we should have greater self-knowledge and a better understanding of the forces that keep us hooked on actions of self-sabotage. However, until we find the courage to break free of the comfort zone of the clan to embrace and engage all, unreservedly and with the conviction that all belong in equal measure, nationhood will remain an elusive dream, unachievable by a splintered society. If we wish to be better than that, today is a good day to renew our vows with the nation of T&T.