Reparatory justice

The ill-conceived Caribbean tour of Britain’s Prince William and wife Duchess Kate has stirred fresh demands for reparations for Britain’s 200 years of African enslavement and devastation of the region’s indigenous people.
Far from presenting the British monarchy with a fresh, modern face, the tour was defined by its moments of throwback to the region’s colonial past. The British monarchy’s glaring mismanagement of change that led Prince Harry to flee England and settle in the United States with his black American wife was on full display, as the royal couple felt the sting of rejection from indigenous people in Belize and leading personalities in Jamaica, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness. To be fair, the tour was planned with officials from each country, which just goes to show how disconnected Caribbean officialdom can be from public sentiment, and their love of colonial trappings.
The heightened demand for reparations during the couple’s visit to Jamaica was echoed here on Monday night by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in La Horquetta, and by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday during her official visit to Abu Dhabi.
Responding to Prince William’s statement that slavery was “abhorrent” and “never should have happened”, Dr Rowley urged the prince to go beyond words: “I’d believe you more if you do what you must now do, which is to offer some reparation to the people who were wronged in the way that you have acknowledged.”
In Abu Dhabi, PM Mottley doubled down on her position that reparations were due not only for exploiting the wealth of colonised countries which financed Europe’s Industrial Revolution, but for the consequential emission of carbon dioxide and build-up of greenhouse gases that now imperil our islands through climate change.
Adding the £20 million paid out to British planters at emancipation in 1834 with another £27 million for the unpaid labour enjoyed over the four-year apprenticeship period to 1838, Mottley argued that a compensation package of £47 million is due to those at the centre of the trade. These would include Britain’s colonies in the Caribbean, Mauritius and the Cape of Good Hope. Valued in today’s currency, a debt of £47 million would be worth roughly TT$50 billion.
Britain is not the only European coloniser with a reparatory debt to be repaid. Spain, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, among others, were all involved. One of history’s more egregious actions was committed by France, which imposed a levy of 150 million francs on Haiti as compensation to France for having claimed its independence.
In 2014, Caricom announced a ten-point “Plan for Reparatory Justice” that included a demand for a formal apology, development programmes, cultural institutions, amelioration of the public health crisis rooted in the colonial experience; illiteracy eradication; African Knowledge Programmes; psychological rehabilitation; technology transfer and debt cancellation.
An initial plan to seek legal redress has now given way to the building of a global reparations movement grounded in public awareness and carried by a transatlantic coalition of leaders.
We in T&T must not waver in this demand for justice.