Rescue plan for youth

With the pandemic fuelling an increase in high school dropouts and exacerbating the problem of youth unemployment, the Government’s Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme (YAHP) is a high-priority initiative with the potential to rescue our youth.
We are therefore heartened to see it move a step closer to being realised with the recent signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, on one hand, and Petrotrin and the Land Settlement Agency, on the other.
These agreements open the way for the productive use of Petrotrin’s Chatham Dairy Farm and Beach Camp Facility in Palo Seco for youth agriculture and training activities, respectively.
This initiative has been inching along for a while and, given current urgencies, needs to start galloping. Last week, Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings announced that the first 150 applicants for YAHP will be accepted from the first week of February. What remains unclear is the application process and criteria for admission. The YAHP initiative is likely to be in very high demand, given all that it promises.
Three months ago, Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles, whose ministry is involved in its implementation through the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), said 150 plots of land will be allocated to YAHP per year over the three years between 2022 and 2025. This means that 450 youths between the ages of 18 and 35 stand to benefit from the programme, to which 800 acres of approved State lands are allocated.
Pledging that these potential farmers will not be left to fend for themselves, Minister Beckles said the LSA will offer them land preparation services such as access roads, land clearing and site preparation and infrastructure for electricity and water, starter homes and storage sheds. In addition, they will be supported by offices providing technical staff and equipment procurement, all at an estimated cost of $246.8 million calculated over the three years.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries is also involved in providing agricultural apprenticeship training and agri-tech support.
Under the MOUs signed last week, Petrotrin’s Chatham Dairy Farm will be used for the Agricultural Homestead Programme, while its Beach Camp Facility will be a National Service Complex integrating elements of the various State-run youth initiatives.
Given the expected high interest, a critical element of the Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme must be transparency. With thousands of young people looking for business opportunities and willing to explore agriculture, the Government must be cognisant of the pitfalls, prime among them partisan politics. The programme should be well advertised, with clear selection criteria that can stand public scrutiny. The young people who enter the programme should be clear about what is expected of them, and the consequences of not following through on their commitments at every stage. T&T has had too many failed incentivised State agricultural programmes to add another to the list.
The country also has a lot riding on this programme. In addition to the gainful and productive employment of our youth, it aims to expand and dynamise the agricultural sector, boost national food production and enhance agricultural exports. Its success will be evaluated against these objectives.