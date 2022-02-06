Rescue Whistleblower Bill

Express Editorial : Daily

With the opportunity for implementing whistleblower protection legislation on the verge of being squandered on the battlefield of partisan politics, we urge the Government and the Opposition to re-initiate the unfinished review of the bill by a Joint Select Committee and address its shortcomings.

Given the Opposition’s lack of support, the Whistleblower Protection Bill 2022 is all but already doomed if it is allowed to go straight to a vote. If that happens, T&T might as well kiss whistleblower protection goodbye.

Although both sides may be willing to just leave it at that and blame the other for the bill’s collapse, the public interest demands that they leave no room unexplored in getting this legislation passed. It is critical in the fight against corruption.

As they head towards a showdown, we call on both sides to keep faith with the public on their respective anti-corruption pledges to the public.

In our view, the Bill before Parliament is critically important but not perfect and will therefore benefit by more rigorous review and expert input.

Because we anticipate that the biggest threat to the viability of whistleblower protection will be trust in the process, we do not agree with the Bill’s position not to protect anonymous disclosures. Further, we do not agree that reporting officers who receive anonymous whistleblower reports should be allowed any discretion in determining whether or not such reports should be investigated but be required to follow a clear and well-defined process for moving every report towards a conclusion. We are concerned as well by the Bill’s lack of guidance on the qualification criteria in the selection and appointment of whistleblowing reporting officers.

We also query whether the 21 agencies described as “Designated Authorities” have the capacity to carry out the investigative functions assigned to them. The retroactivity of the bill also raises questions about its implications for matters already subject to statutory limitations. Some of its language is vague and open to subjectivity. By limiting whistleblower reports to employees the Bill would appear to provide no access to members of the public who may be willing to provide evidence of corruption, such as bribe requests.

Trinidad and Tobago cannot be considered serious about rooting out corruption if it allows this opportunity for enacting whistleblower protection to go to waste.

In response to the Opposition’s call for the bill to go to a Joint Select Committee, the Government has pointed out that the 2015 version of the bill was sent to a JSC and that the process was not completed. The record shows that following a fifth request for an extension in July 2016 the JSC did not meet. Instead in 2018, the Bill was brought back to Parliament with revisions and eventually lapsed. As the product of an incomplete JSC review, we believe the 2022 bill should be given the benefit of having that process completed with both sides of the House being held accountable for a speedy and focused review.

This Bill is too important to be given up without a fight.

