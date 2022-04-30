Rescuing our abused children

It took the murder of two children to finally prompt the Government to investigate consistent reports of abuse at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions. Now that the investigating committee has delivered its catalogue of crimes against highly vulnerable children placed in the State’s care at certain identified locations, the Government must prioritise an action plan for rescuing them.
Since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has retained child affairs in his ministry, with delegated responsibility to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, the responsibility to account for this Pandora’s box of horrors, and to act on it, falls to him.
The report from retired Appeal Court Justice Judith Jones and her team of ten is an indictment of not only managers and employees of these homes, but of the entire chain of command for the protection and care of children, starting with those responsible for proclaiming critical legislation, drafting laws, making and implementing policy, setting and maintaining standards of care, resourcing homes and centres, evaluating performance and generally looking after the best interest of the children.
After years of ignoring reports of abuse, the authorities were jolted into action on March 27 last year, when two 15-year-olds from the Valsayn Child Support Centre—Antonio Francois and Semion Daniel—were shot and killed on a rooftop in Laventille. Along with three other boys, they had run away from the centre a week before. Four had been placed there by the court on their mothers’ request for help in dealing with them. Little did they know how that would end at a child support centre run by the Children’s Authority, the country’s core institution for the protection and welfare of children.
The state of affairs uncovered at a number of the homes puts the spotlight squarely on the Children’s Authority, an institution in which the population has reposed its greatest hopes for protecting children. Getting the politicians to the point of recognising the need for such an institution was a long and hard road, painstakingly cleared by generations of child advocates. The Children’s Authority Act of 2000 was a major statement of intent that finally, the rights of this most vulnerable sector of the T&T population would be institutionally protected under an umbrella of legislative care. It took another five years before the Authority was empowered with the legal authority to deliver on its mandate. Even without that, however, it quickly developed a reputation as a protector and safe haven for children.
What the Jones Committee’s report does is blow the cover off our comfortable assumption that the Children’s Authority is fully on the job and on top of its responsibilities. The committee’s findings of physical and sexual abuse, poor and inadequate staffing and sub-standard quality of care given to children at these homes provide a solid basis for a comprehensive and independent review of the operations of the Children’s Authority. Urgent action could save this vital institution from becoming yet another place of lost hope.