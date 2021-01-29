The President of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago has joined a lengthening list of observers addressing the emerging need for upward adjustments in utility rates across the country.
No less a public figure than the Minister of Public Utilities is on record as having indicated that water rates will have to go up if consumers realistically expect improved services from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
We have already in this space, just in recent weeks, addressed the issue arising from the fact that the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has not been paying its bills to its major supplier, the National Gas Company (NGC).
NGC chairman, former government minister Conrad Enill, had to be pressed into naming T&TEC as the top customer whose non-payment of bills for gas supplies resulted in a first-time operating loss for the Pt Lisas-based natural gas supplier.
It is a point worth noting that all electricity produced in Trinidad and Tobago is based on natural gas, making us only the second country in the world to achieve this after the Middle-East Gulf state of Qatar.
A report produced by the Energy Chamber in 2017 reminded us that this has been the case since 1978, when the argument was advanced, and accepted, that if natural gas were to be used for power generation, then it had to be at a rate which was affordable to all citizens. This is the basis on which electricity supply has been subsidised to the extent that it is. Whereas the rate in Trinidad and Tobago is US 5 cents per kilowatt hour, averages across the Caribbean are between US 30-40 cents per kwh.
President of the Energy Chamber, Dwight Mahabir, has bluntly raised the issue afresh. Addressing the opening of the Energy Chamber’s conference earlier this week, Mr Mahabir called attention to the ways in which energy consumption across the country continues with glaringly little concern for conservation.
The Energy Chamber favours subsidised bills for low-income households, as opposed to “across the board subsidies”. It has moved, however, toward more cost-conscious use of “current” by all receiving it.
High-rise government buildings, brightly lit up at night, and similarly unconcerned private sector counterparts, count as beneficiaries of the low tariffs. Coming from Mr Mahabir, the Energy Chamber advocates changes that include making buildings and their air-conditioning systems more energy efficient, and introduction of more solar water heaters.
Reducing domestic demand for natural gas has risen to prominence as a national economic requirement, now that Point Lisas-based industries have increasingly stopped operation for want of supplies evidently made available to T&T households and other consumers.
For those with ears to hear, in his 2021 Budget, Finance Minister Imbert warned of higher “tariffs” for electricity. He cited reasons such as “enhancing investment” and succouring transmission services.
The end in sight likely will not select all householders for gentle “light bill” treatment. Some formula based on a “pay as you earn” system may be in the offing for domestic consumers. We are, nevertheless, being put on notice that a radically new day is at hand regarding energy consumption and associated costs.