Respect boundaries

IT is astonishing that the Opposition United National Congress could give tacit support to the tasteless and utterly reprehensible stunt by one of its prominent activists, as was pulled off on Christmas Day.
Mr Victor Roberts has been seeking ways by which to turn up the tempo in the rising chorus of opposition on the streets to the current administration.
He was the candidate for his party in the last general election for the La Brea constituency. He lost that gamble in a contest in which the ruling party was seen to have been vulnerable, given the presumed fallout of what can be dubbed the Robert Le Hunte affair. The story is well known. Mr Roberts thought he found a weak spot in the People’s National Movement’s armour in that constituency, and he went for it with gusto. He managed not to bring home the bacon, and has continued seeking ways to press his brand of politics.
He was a key figure in the staging of the recent multi-pronged day of protest in the Queen’s Park Savannah, which resulted in the arrest of some 30 persons. He had led a supposed five-day walk from the shores the Erin beach, which culminated in the Savannah on that day. With like-minded individuals and groups, the rallying cry has been one of alleged “creeping dictatorship” under the current administration.
There are however boundaries beyond which even the most righteously indignant among us ought not to venture in advancing our cause.
Mr Roberts broke one of the cardinal rules.
On Christmas Day, he broke entirely new ground on the playing field of political gimmickry when he delivered a coffin and left it outside the home of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. It was equally ghoulish, as it was in despicably poor taste. There was nothing funny about this outlandish caper, and to the extent that others may have participated in it, they too must be more than roundly condemned for it.
The assault on the privacy and the sense of decency of the members of the minister’s family, and possible Christmas Day peace, is deplorable in the highest order. It was a clear overreach and a massive miscalculation, as a means of seeking to dramatise the high and rising death toll from the Covid-19 virus.
High inappropriateness and just plain extreme incivility wiped away any instinct for acceptance in the public imagination.
Minister Deyalsingh may be in politics and held to be subject to the slings, arrows and other forms of battle from his opponents and likely detractors. The members of his family are not fair game, however.
This is the first rule of thumb which Mr Roberts and his cohorts flung through the window with their action.
Supporters of his party may have condemned a previous protest outside the home of political leader, then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Here, however, it could have been argued that in occasionally holding Cabinet meetings at her home, she had blurred the line between private and public. In the case, though, there is no such basis for excusing Mr Roberts’ action. In substance also, he made it inexcusably worse.