Respect starts at home

There was both beauty and déjà vu in the weekend’s outpouring of outrage that fired up social media against the naming of J’ouvert Rum. The passion with which so many people hugged the name “Jouvert” as a prized cultural possession was a wonder to behold. And yet, over time, this orgy of outrage over cultural loss and dispossession has become almost ritualistic.
J’ouvert Rum was tailor-made for controversy. Unlike the 2018 song titled “J’Ouvert” by the American boy band Brockhampton, it is the name of a rum not a hip-hop song. It is also located in New York, second home to many T&T nationals. To top it off, the rum enjoys the celebrity status of being co-owned by actor Michael B Jordan. Interestingly, much less attention has fallen on Jordan’s Trinidad-born business partner, Scott Robert Williams.
A petition has been started challenging the trademark of the word Jouvert and it remains to be seen whether opinion in this debate will eventually fall on the side of cultural appropriation or cultural appreciation.
However, the more substantive issue raised by this debate is the national management and general attitude to the bountiful cultural assets of Trinidad and Tobago. Countries with so much less are making so much of what they have and, sometimes, of what we have as well. While we mock the wax figures of T&T’s most celebrated calypsonians in Barbados’ Caribbean Wax Museum, tourists to that country pay to visit what is described as “the only wax museum in the world that focuses on Caribbean Basin Iconic figures, and the only indigenous Wax Museum in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
This country’s record with securing and protecting its cultural heritage through UNESCO has been quite dismal and generally marked by the adoption of various conventions without the required follow-up to action.
Before we can demand the respect of the world for our cultural heritage and assets, however, we would first need to demonstrate respect for them and see them as things of value. One might well ask, for example, that if Jouvert were as important to us as we now say it is, why has it been placed, along with traditional mas, on the lowest rung of economic value by those who manage our Carnival? Why are our Carnival and other cultural pioneers not revered and cherished by all, and built into the education curriculum?
Some of these questions have come sharply to the fore over the past 15 months of pandemic lockdown as the large and expansive creative community has had to come to terms with the realisation that it is not factored into the structure of either the society or the economy. Singers, dancers, musicians, actors, writers, artists and the innumerable other creatives found themselves on their own and last in the line for a State hand-out.
After 58 years of Independence, our relationship with our culture and the many cultures that have shaped and defined our cultural identity remains one of ambivalence, often more appreciated from the outside than from within.
That dynamic will only be reversed when we start valuing our culture from within.