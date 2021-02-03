Respect the FOIA

Twenty years after the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) was passed by Parliament, journalists and other members of the public continue to struggle against the pervasive culture of non-transparency within the Government and other public institutions.
By now one would have expected all public bodies to have come to terms with the public’s right to access non-exempt information in their possession and to be prepared to discharge their responsibility as required by law. However, two decades after the FOIA created a seismic shift in favour of the public’s right to know, the old authoritarian culture clings to the bad habit of proprietorial control over public information. With every passing month, it becomes more and more evident that many State entities have no intention of surrendering control over information and certainly not without a fight.
Over and over, information that should be provided to the public on request is being denied on challengeable and even spurious grounds. In this, the big losers are the average citizen who does not have the financial means to seek legal redress and journalists for whom information is time-sensitive. In the case of this newspaper, we consider it our responsibility to stand with our journalists when public bodies block their access and deny their right to information on the public’s behalf.
We are heartened by yesterday’s ruling of Justice of Appeal Alice Yorke Soo-Hon in denying the Police Commissioner’s request for a stay of the ruling by Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh five months ago that he comply with the FOIA application of Express journalist Denyse Renne. We hope Commissioner Gary Griffith will now move swiftly to comply with the court’s order.
Unfortunately, Ms Renne’s uphill battle to access information to which she is legally entitled is not at all an isolated experience. Denial of applications for information under the FOIA has become so commonplace that one is inclined to think it may be an unofficial policy among public bodies. In this, the advantage is clearly on the side of the State which has deep pockets, funded by taxpayers, to defend challenges and string out the public through the appeals process. Flexing financial muscle against the State is not a luxury available to the average citizen who, having had their application denied, often has no choice but to walk away and nurse their hurt. It is ironic that a Government that regularly complains about abuse of the law for the enrichment of private attorneys should have no problem with spending public money to defend itself against unlawful denials of FOIA requests.
It is high time for public bodies to recognise their responsibilities under the FOIA and abandon their obstructionist attitudes. In this regard, we recommend that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, as the Government’s legal adviser, take his cue from the judgments of Justice of Appeal Alice Yorke Soo-Hon, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh and other judges who have deliberated on FOIA matters and pull together the heads of ministries and other public bodies to upgrade their understanding of their responsibilities under the FOIA. It will serve the public and the law while saving money.