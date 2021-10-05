Rethinking culture and agriculture

After all, in presenting his budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert did acknowledge that food security is accorded the highest priority in the Government’s post-pandemic Roadmap to Recovery, and that the cultural sector is the “hardest hit” by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hopefully, the gaps in the budget regarding both will be filled by Ministers Rambharat and Mitchell, who will explain how the Government’s expenditure choices will achieve greater food security and activate the economic potential of the cultural sector.
Minister Rambharat could start by stating the Government’s definition of food security as it relates to T&T. What targets are we chasing and in what areas?
It is clear from Minister Imbert’s report that some good things are happening in agriculture, given the estimated $200 million in private investment in food production for domestic consumption and export.
In some cases, such as Aripo Livestock Limited, the investment was made through a public-private partnership agreement, with the Government leasing the 1,176-acre State-owned Aripo Livestock Station to Marilissa Farms in 2019. In other cases, such as agri-tech startup Novo Farms, a new breed of entrepreneurs is entering the industry. These are encouraging developments with the potential to re-shape and modernise the agricultural sector. However, it would help to see how the pieces mentioned by Minister Imbert fit together in the Government’s big picture.
T&T’s foreign exchange difficulties coupled with the post-pandemic recession have finally pushed agriculture to the top of the national agenda. Many people, including the youth, are gravitating towards the land. The moment is therefore ripe for the Government to activate the State’s idle resources, including land, and encourage more people to seek financial independence in agriculture.
We note Minister Imbert’s many references to food boxes handed out by the Government during the lockdown periods when thousands slipped into hunger. However, we urge the Government to disconnect from the idea of State-funded meals as welfare and see them as markets for the agricultural sector. It would help to know, for example, how much money the Government spends on providing meals on an annual basis, and what percentage of this is locally produced. Schoolchildren and the needy are but a fraction of this number, which would include hospitals, prisons, children’s homes, the Defence Force, Government ministries and so on. As the largest, single buyer of food, the Government has the financial muscle to move consumption towards local produce.
While the budget was vague on agriculture, it was completely at sea on culture. No government has ever really understood the cultural economy, probably because its value was created by individuals outside of the State. Governments have generally seen it as a political constituency with a large grassroots population more deserving of patronage than investment. This perception had undermined the economic potential of the sector. The time is now for a complete rethink about the role of the State in culture and the development of the creative sector.