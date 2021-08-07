Review ban on pyre cremations

On both religious and financial grounds, the Ministry of Health’s policy on open-air pyre cremations stands open to challenge.
The legal action taken by grieving daughter Cindy-Ann Ramsaroop-Persad as well as the call for discussion by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha are both valid and appropriate. In an issue affecting both the constitutional right to freedom of religious observance and people’s pockets, the Ministry of Health should be required to defend its ban on pyre cremations. A meeting of minds between the Maha Sabha and the Chief Medical Officer is therefore in order.
The Government’s policy against open-air pyre cremations has been puzzling from the start since it does not follow the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the pandemic’s outbreak in March 2020 and updated in September 2020. In both instances, the WHO’s interim guidance notices for “Infection prevention and control for the safe management of a dead body in the context of Covid-19” provides recommended protocols for open-air cremation. Stating that people dying from Covid-19 can be buried or cremated according to local standards and family preferences, the WHO advises that those tasked with placing the body on the funeral pyre should wear gloves and wash their hands with soap and water afterwards. In cases where the body is to be cremated without a casket or body bag, WHO recommends the wearing of surgical or waterproof rubber gloves by those placing the body on the funeral pyre.
Given its repeated statement of adherence to WHO guidelines, the Ministry of Health should explain its decision to deviate from this advice and impose a ban on open-air pyre cremation of Covid-19 victims. While WHO guidelines are not binding on governments, one would expect the ministry to stand on some scientifically sound basis in a matter involving a constitutional right and which affects families’ finances.
Under normal circumstances, the finality of death requires great sensitivity in policy making, much more in this time of Covid-19. One of the cruellest aspects of death by Covid is that it cheats families and other loved ones of the rituals of a final goodbye.
Over centuries, different cultures have established rites and rituals for assisting those transitioning from life to death, and for helping the grief-stricken to find solace and peace. All of this has now been upended by Covid-19 with an emotional, mental and spiritual toll yet to be calculated and understood. The inability to hold the hand of a dying parent or child or sibling, or even to be present at their end is an unimaginable enough burden for policymakers to ensure that no unnecessary trauma is imposed on them.
As an evolving crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic requires constant learning and adaptation. Many measures advocated at its beginning have now gone through the window due to better understanding of how the virus works. Bearing this in mind, the Ministry of Health should subject its ban on pyre cremations to serious review. In a matter as important as death and its final rites, the public need to be assured they are being required to act on the basis of sound scientific logic.