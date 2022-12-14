Review Defence Force

The regularity with which soldiers are fingered in serious crime calls for an independent investigation into the management of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and a review of its operations.
Every month since May—and even before then—soldiers, in particular, have been arrested and charged in connection with either robberies, kidnapping or murder, and sometimes all three.
Here’s a rundown:
In May, a 24-year-old soldier was charged in connection with a spate of robberies in Tobago, including robbing a security guard of a service pistol in Scarborough, kidnapping another guard at a service station, and robbing an employee of $40,000.
In June, an off-duty soldier was charged with possession of ammunition, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in Belmont.
In July, a lance corporal was among four arrested for robbery with violence, false imprisonment and demanding money by menace.
In August, a soldier was arrested in Arima in connection with the seizure of three firearms during an anti-crime exercise by the police.
In September, a soldier was arrested in connection with the Pennywise Plaza murders and heist in La Romaine. He was later charged with the murders of the two security officers.
In October, two soldiers were held for committing robbery at gunpoint.
In November, a soldier at Camp La Romaine died from a gunshot injury to the head. The matter is under enquiry to determine whether or not it was self-inflicted.
On Monday, spent bullet shells stamped “TTR”, believed to refer to “Trinidad and Tobago Regiment”, were found at a murder scene in Piarco.
The above are by no means a comprehensive list, but should be enough to alert the country of something awry within the Defence Force. While we acknowledge the presumption of innocence in every case, it would be dangerous naivete to close our minds to what these incidents may be revealing about the state of affairs in the institution. At the very least, it should suggest that the involvement of army personnel in crime may not be a mere aberration, but a signal of deep rot.
Against this background, a thorough and independent review of the operations of the Defence Force would serve to evaluate the quality of management and integrity of management systems, and to assess whether there has been a breakdown in the chain of command and in the checks and balances surrounding access to arms and ammunition.
Of relevance is the current status of top personnel. Chief of the Defence Force, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, is reportedly awaiting a one-year contract extension; the Regiment has an acting head in Lieutenant Colonel K Charles; and other senior officers are said to be either on leave or awaiting extensions.
To the average citizen, the army is seen as a national resource that is available in emergency situations but, apart from that, it is unclear exactly what this group of able-bodied adults who occupy a unique space with special privileges actually do on a daily basis. The police crime reports would suggest that some idle hands have been finding the wrong kind of work to do.