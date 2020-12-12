Review education Concordat

For years public opinion has been on the side of replacing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on the grounds that it is counter-productive to educational objectives and damaging to the psychological and mental health of children.
What is not as clear, however, is the form such change should take and the institutional arrangements for accommodating it.
For its critics, the main objection to the SEA exam is that it is an inadequate tool for evaluating a child’s capabilities, and that by using it as a yardstick for determining which child gets to go to their first choice secondary school or not is destructive and traumatic and sacrifices the goal of opening up young minds to the joys of learning as the basis for a lifetime of meaningful education.
In essence, this is the same charge that was laid against the old Common Entrance exam although the competition in that was even more damaging, given the fewer secondary school places then at stake. The general dissatisfaction with the SEA persists because neither the restructuring of the exam to broaden the scope for evaluation nor the expansion of secondary school places has produced—or could have produced—the revolutionary break needed to dynamise the education environment of Trinidad and Tobago and set it free from its colonial moorings.
The centrepiece of this construct is the Concordat of 1960 struck between the government and the denominational bodies that had taken the lead in education in the 19th century. Under this agreement, the religious bodies maintained management control of schools while the government paid teachers’ salaries and covered most of the cost for furniture, equipment and buildings. This paved the way for the removal of fees for high-performing pupils in the Common Entrance which was introduced in 1961.
These State-assisted secondary schools to which the “best and the brightest” 11-year-olds vied for a small number of available places have evolved into the prestige schools that dominate today’s SEA first-choice competition. Less revered but as important were the government’s “modern” secondary schools which were constructed by the State in the 1960s to expand opportunities for education.
These are the founding conditions of T&T’s dualistic education system which must be addressed in any meaningful attempt to transform the education sector. To a significant degree, today’s problems are legacy problems that will not be resolved by mere tinkering. For reasons of history, the T&T state entered the field of education long after the mould had been set by churches with the approval of the colonial British government. When it was signed, the Concordat made sense for a country on the verge of Independence with a population longing for education and opportunity. After 60 years, and with the education sector under-performing and fuelling societal inequity and crises, the time has come for a serious review of it.
The 21st century problems of Trinidad and Tobago are the responsibility of all parties to solve. With the luxury of choices being diminished by current economic realities, all parties must prepare themselves to come to the table and negotiate in the best interest of our common future.