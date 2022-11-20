Review school policy on Venezuelan children

Government should review its categorical position against providing an education to the children of documented Venezuelan migrants who landed here illegally.
It is not clear how much consideration the Government gave to this issue before stating this policy decision back in 2019. However, it appears to be based on the view that the benefits of T&T’s free taxpayer-funded education system should not be extended to children who had entered the country illegally.
At the time it declared this position, the Government was involved in critical negotiations with Venezuela’s Maduro government and had adopted an aggressive and hardline position on Venezuelans fleeing to Trinidad to escape the impact of their homeland’s economic implosion. It was particularly stung by local and international reports asserting that an estimated 40,000 Venezuelan refugees had entered T&T, challenging both the figure and the migrants’ description as refugees. A documentation exercise initiated by the Ministry of National Security resulted in roughly 16,500 Venezuelans coming forward to be registered, allowing them, in the first instance, to work for a year.
In the meantime, babies of Venezuelan parents have been born here while the children who were brought here have been growing up in the uncertain conditions that define the life of migrants whose rights are limited to the right to work, assuming they are registered and not undocumented.
Since the Government’s registration exercise, much of the socio-political tension surrounding Venezuelan migrants in this country has evaporated, in part due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The issue of a large number of migrant children growing up with minimal to no schooling has slipped to the back burner. The figure of 6,000 children existing in this condition has been put forward but we take this as a casual estimate since there is no rigorous data collection that captures the movement of illegal migrants in and out of areas unpoliced by immigration authorities.
As the Sunday Express reported yesterday, a few NGOs are bearing some of the responsibility for providing these children with a basic education but their efforts are circumscribed by resource limitations. In any case, these efforts would extend only to a small fraction of the school-age population. After five to six years since Venezuelans began streaming across the Gulf of Paria in search of a better life here, we should all be concerned about the impact of having thousands of children whose education either ended abruptly on arrival here or who have never seen the inside of a school.
This is as much an issue of national concern as it is an issue about the rights of children. Any assumption that the Government may have had about their presence here being temporary and short-lived has already been disproved. Many of these children may never leave and may already be fully integrated into life here.
Last week, this newspaper sent some questions to Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly regarding the status of migrant Venezuelan children out of school. We hope she will provide a thoughtful response to an issue that carries significant national implications.