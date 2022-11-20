Review school policy on Venezuelan children

Daily Express Editorial

Government should review its categorical position against providing an education to the children of documented Venezuelan migrants who landed here illegally.

It is not clear how much consideration the Government gave to this issue before stating this policy decision back in 2019. However, it appears to be based on the view that the benefits of T&T’s free taxpayer-funded education system should not be extended to children who had entered the country illegally.

At the time it declared this position, the Government was involved in critical negotiations with Venezuela’s Maduro government and had adopted an aggressive and hardline position on Venezuelans fleeing to Trinidad to escape the impact of their homeland’s economic implosion. It was particularly stung by local and international reports asserting that an estimated 40,000 Venezuelan refugees had entered T&T, challenging both the figure and the migrants’ description as refugees. A documentation exercise initiated by the Ministry of National Security resulted in roughly 16,500 Venezuelans coming forward to be registered, allowing them, in the first instance, to work for a year.

In the meantime, babies of Venezuelan parents have been born here while the children who were brought here have been growing up in the uncertain conditions that define the life of migrants whose rights are limited to the right to work, assuming they are registered and not undocumented.

Since the Government’s registration exercise, much of the socio-political tension surrounding Venezuelan migrants in this country has evaporated, in part due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The issue of a large number of migrant children growing up with minimal to no schooling has slipped to the back burner. The figure of 6,000 children existing in this condition has been put forward but we take this as a casual estimate since there is no rigorous data collection that captures the movement of illegal migrants in and out of areas unpoliced by immigration authorities.

As the Sunday Express reported yesterday, a few NGOs are bearing some of the responsibility for providing these children with a basic education but their efforts are circumscribed by resource limitations. In any case, these efforts would extend only to a small fraction of the school-age population. After five to six years since Venezuelans began streaming across the Gulf of Paria in search of a better life here, we should all be concerned about the impact of having thousands of children whose education either ended abruptly on arrival here or who have never seen the inside of a school.

This is as much an issue of national concern as it is an issue about the rights of children. Any assumption that the Government may have had about their presence here being temporary and short-lived has already been disproved. Many of these children may never leave and may already be fully integrated into life here.

Last week, this newspaper sent some questions to Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly regarding the status of migrant Venezuelan children out of school. We hope she will provide a thoughtful response to an issue that carries significant national implications.

Pandemic workplace

So, the pandemic brou­ght a fair number of changes to the working world. Pre-pandemic, we would be working mainly on site, travelling to work on a daily basis, working 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the expected subset of careers which allow for shifts and variable hours.

With the pandemic we were forced to pivot and adapt to a virtual scenario, or at least a hybrid approach where we alternated between off-site/remote/virtual to on-site/face-to-face. And those were industries where there were such options. A fair number of persons either lost their jobs, were furloughed, or resigned.

Government should review its categorical position against providing an education to the children of documented Venezuelan migrants who landed here illegally.

It is not clear how much consideration the Government gave to this issue before stating this policy decision back in 2019. However, it appears to be based on the view that the benefits of T&T's free taxpayer-funded education system should not be extended to children who had entered the country illegally.

When in Qatar, do as Qataris do

The phrase “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” originated sometime in the fourth century when a Christian saint, St Augustine from Rome, relocated to another place called Milan, where Christians did not observe the Sabbath on Saturdays, as St Augustine was accustomed to in Rome.

St Augustine seemed taken aback by this, but a bishop from Milan named St Ambrose gave him some sound advice when he said, “Whenever I go to Rome I fast on Saturdays, but when I’m home I do not. So, you should abide by the tradition of whatever church you attend.”

World Cup predictions

Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This would put the CR7 versus Messi debate to bed once and for all as the undisputed GOAT.

Lionel Messi has shaken off his Barca tabanca and is tearing up Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentinian fans are on his side because he has delivered for his country on the international stage, that is the Copa America 2021.

Besides the boss himself, the squad has been re-engineered. Lionel Scaloni has put together a squad that would die for Messi to get his hands on that golden prize. It’s written in the stars, it’s inevitable for the extraordinary career of this little man.

The powers that be should stand up for true freedom

I have known Mr Jack Warner for several years now and, just like the thousands of other citizens who have fervently explained the good deeds of Mr Warner and his valuable contributions to their lives, I must declare I am a part of the public who feels very strongly that he must be protected and allowed to stay in our country, far away from the trespass of a foreign court of law, especially in the circumstances of his case.

What have our people and our governance become, I have to ask myself. Do we have pride in ourselves?

Procurement bamboozle

After seven years of being fed one excuse after another, the public should now face the awful prospect that the Rowley administration has no intention of bringing the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act into effect any time soon, not even in the gutted form to which it had reduced the act two years ago.

One would have thought that having substantially watered down the law by removing critical financial transactions from the remit of the procurement regulator, the Government would be happy to have pressed on to the proclamation of the weakened law if only to claim bragging rights for having implemented anti-corruption legislation. However, having succeeded in stripping the law of the big-ticket items of government-to-government contracts, agreements with international financial institutions and a range of contracted services—including legal services, debt-financing services for the national budget, accounting and auditing services, medical emergency or other scheduled medical services, and virtually any other service the Minister of Finance may one day decide to remove—the Government continues to peddle backwards on this issue.