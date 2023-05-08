In the face of a bona fide legal challenge, the expressed dissatisfaction of the Law Association of Trinidad & Tobago (LATT) since 2015 and public concerns about the obvious lack of transparency in the process, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Attorney General Reginald Armour and the Cabinet proceeded with the selection of 17 lawyers on whom senior counsel status were conferred yesterday.
The title brings with it status and higher fees but nothing so urgent that the Government could not await guidance from the High Court where a constitutional motion has been filed by Israel Khan, himself a senior counsel. Filed two months ago, the motion will come up for case management hearing in July. In it, Mr Khan is asking the court to determine “whether the appointment of attorney-at-law to the rank of senior attorney on the recommendation/request by the Prime Minister or acting in accordance with or advice of the Cabinet is inconsistent with the Constitution and thus null and void”.
The motion cuts to the heart of the troubling selection process: the role of political offices, politicisation of the process and political patronage. The current process is criticised by some as a means of rewarding party faithfuls and linked to the award of State briefs. Expenditure of public funds in State briefs to high-priced lawyers is over $1 billion in less than eight years. And that excludes legal services employed by the ministries of Finance and Energy as well as costs and awards made by the court against the State.
Ming-boggling lapses in judgment and memory by lawyers in expensive cases add to taxpayers’ tally.
The court’s guidance will matter not only to the selection process employed here but to those in Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) members, all of which have the prime minister or governor as ultimate judge of who in the legal profession have demonstrated the highest professional integrity and performance as to earn the respect of courts and colleagues.
Unlike T&T, our regional neighbours have spelt out their processes to varying degrees and have inserted independent professionals into the assessment and selection stages. In T&T, the process—such that it is—is set out in a 59-year-old legal notice. It invites applications to be made to the AG. No one knows what happens after that until the Prime Minister forwards to the President names of lawyers on whom to confer the status.
Setting aside for the moment whether the senior counsel status is necessary at all, transparency demands that the public, already footing billions of dollars in legal bills to senior counsel, know the process by which they are so called.
Best practice demands an independent panel to assess applications. The LATT, the Criminal Bar Association, judges in the High Court and Court of Appeal, former attorneys general, the Chief Justice, senior colleagues and informed lay people comprise a grouping from which an independent panel could be drawn to formally advise on applications. That panel should fall under an independent authority rather than a political one.
The Government, it seems, is waiting to be pushed in that direction.