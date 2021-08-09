Review T&T at Tokyo 2020

Many and varied have been the negative comments in the public space about the performance of the Trinidad and Tobago contingent at Tokyo 2020, the delayed Olympics which closed on Sunday. One contribution from a letter writer in yesterday’s Express described our performance on the track and field as “disastrous”.
This was the first time since Barcelona 1992, in this the mecca of international track and field, that the “Red, White and Black” did not mount the rostrum at all, one clearly disappointed view noted. Such a sentiment reckoned that much work is required by all concerned, if a repeat in Paris three years from now is to be avoided.
Weeks before the games began, another concerned observer had noted in our pages that our athletes at the 1964 Games in Tokyo had returned home with three medals-a silver and two bronze. His fear was that we seemed not capable of bettering, or even equalling that achievement this time around. Those fears were realised before the Olympic flame was put out in Tokyo Sunday night.
As one contributor noted on Sunday also, money is not the problem, given the relatively sizeable sums expended on the elite training and preparation of our top performers.
Against such a background and with the results as we now have them, every single athlete who represented Trinidad and Tobago at this edition of the games deserves national applause. Every one of them competed with grit and determination, with skill and heart. They were selected as the country’s representatives, having made the qualifying standards in their respective disciplines. This itself is an achievement which ought rightly to be recognised wholeheartedly. Having been postponed by almost a year, the staging of these events represented the triumph of perseverance by the organisers. The decision to go ahead after all, and the performances of the participants, with record-breaking achievements across a range of disciplines, looked the upending effects of the coronavirus in the face and refused to blink.
We cannot, however, overlook the fact that the national Olympic contingent has returned home empty-handed. For this, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee and its constituent bodies must be called to account. It requires as part of this assignment a thorough investigation into the state of affairs in various related disciplines. We must face squarely those factors inhibiting requisite improvement.
The country’s most decorated Olympian, Ato Boldon, has been blistering in his comments about our performance at “Tokyo 2020”, accusing those responsible of engaging in continuing amateurishness while expecting different or better results. Among the other elements in the bag of credentials giving weight to his caustic, pained comments is this - he is the coach of Briana Williams, the Jamaican sprinting starlet who was part of her country’s gold-medal quartet in the women’s 4x100m relay in Tokyo.
The question as to what must be done, and the means by which swift action is to be taken in the 36 months between today and the games of Paris ’24, is a pretty urgent one.
We have nothing to lose, and everything to gain, by engaging in earnest, honest, immediate discussions with the likes of Mr Boldon, as we prepare the ground between now, and then. This is just part of our priority assignment arising from “Tokyo 2020”.