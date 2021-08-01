Review Tobago Covid Policy

With the Delta variant on the horizon, the Government should review the current regime of unrestricted travel between Tobago and Trinidad with a view to preventing the virus from jumping from one island to the other, most likely from Trinidad to Tobago.
We raise this concern in light of the worrying turn that Covid-19 has taken in Tobago.
After months of maintaining a manageably low rate of infection, the island is now experiencing an explosion of cases which has resulted in 43 deaths and 1,495 positive cases. Between June and July, deaths and new infections increased by 65 and 75 per cent, respectively. With daily new cases now running in the 30s, Tobago must move into high gear if it is to rein in the virus while ramping up its vaccination drive.
The announced deployment of Cuban nurses to Tobago will add much-needed human resources to the island’s effort. Tobago is also well-supplied with vaccines. Notwithstanding this, Tobago, like Trinidad, is in a position of great risk when it comes to the Delta.
Assuming a population of 60,000 with a 70 per cent vaccination target of 42,000, Tobago is as vulnerable as Trinidad with just 23 per cent of the target population having received two doses.
Compared to other Eastern Caribbean islands of similar size population, Tobago is faring very badly. Dominica with a population of roughly 72,000 has so far not recorded a single death with 218 cases; St Kitts and Nevis with about 54,000 people has had one death with 594 cases; Grenada with just over 113,000 people has had one death with 164 cases. At 43 deaths, Tobago stands parallel with Antigua and Barbuda with its larger population of close to 100,000. Barbados with a population of almost five times that of Tobago has recorded 48 deaths compared to Tobago’s 43.
Tobago’s highest risk factor has been unrestricted travel to and from Trinidad. As an island, Tobago had the option of protecting itself from Trinidad by establishing a public health bubble around itself. However, the national policy in regard to the management of Covid-19 has been to treat Tobago as part of the country without restriction. This is perhaps due to the islands’ deep economic and familial integration.
It was therefore inevitable, that once travel between the islands picked up, the incidence of infections would rise in Tobago. Given this, it is surprising that it was only last week that Tobago announced that it had picked up the Gamma P1 variant on the island. With daily flights and ferry sailings between the islands this variant would have been expected to be in Tobago some time ago. This raises the question of whether genome testing is being done on a timely and adequate basis for Tobago.
With its small population, limited public health resources and current low rate of vaccine, the Delta would be devastating in Tobago. However, it would be naive to assume that if it arrived in Trinidad first, as is likely, it would not get to Tobago, given current unrestricted movement between the islands.
The time for thinking though the implications and implementing appropriate plans to protect the population is now.