RIC’s turn to listen

The baptism of fire received by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) as it rolled out the first of its public consultations on its recommendation in favour of increases in the electricity rate was a telling indication of the heat surrounding the issue.
Since successive consultations are likely to generate even more heat, the RIC needs to review the public’s comments and its own responses at Tuesday’s consultation exercise in the Tunapuna/Piarco region. Above all, it must ensure that it moves forward on the basis of the listening ear that it promised to bring to its 12-week consultation with the public.
Too much of what came from the RIC when its recommendation of rates increases was challenged by members of the public seemed defensive. It was as if RIC officials were there not to listen but to defend their recommendations. RIC chairman Dawn Callender didn’t help her side either when she cited her personal experience of satisfying service from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission when her television set was damaged by voltage fluctuation some years ago. The audience’s howl of outrage that greeted her disclosure of having received compensation from T&TEC should serve as a lifelong warning of the dangers of the perception of privilege. Though she was quick to say that the service she received pre-dated her position of chairman, the audience’s response emphasised the gap between her and the rank-and-file in the audience.
A jarring note for several members of the audience who took the mic was the sense that the perspective from which the RIC spoke was T&TEC-centred and not people-centred. People felt left out of the decision-making process engaged by the RIC in reviewing T&TEC’s application for rate increases.
Chairman Callender’s echoing of T&TEC’s position that it needed more revenue to be able to improve its service would have also seemed naïve to people who are too much accustomed to being sold cat in bag to trust any promise of an improvement in the delivery of service. They demanded to see the evidence first.
Clearly, the RIC has an uphill battle on their hands. At the Centre of Excellence on Tuesday, its position was not helped by the presence of several Opposition officials and personalities who made common cause with a public already reeling from inflation and a widening gap between the haves and have-nots.
While we understand the role of the Opposition as representatives of people, we urge its members not to crowd out the voices of the people from the various geographical regions for whom this consultation exercise is deeply important.
Opposition MPs have the privilege of speaking in Parliament on an almost weekly basis and of having access to the media to present and defend their positions almost at will. For the average person, these consultations may be their only chance to be heard, not only by the RIC but by their fellow citizens who attend or are following the online coverage.
With the national consultation on the proposed hikes in electricity rates now off to a hot start, we continue to encourage the public to attend and to make their voices heard.