Riding a rollercoaster of emotions

During World Cup football, there is almost nothing that can compete for the attention of Trinidad and Tobago’s football-crazy fans. This week, however, with giants tumbling and the World Cup dishing out one shock win after another, the home crowd still manages to be transfixed by every detail pouring out of the commission of enquiry into the deaths of the four divers in the Paria tragedy.
It has been exactly nine months since the day Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jnr and Yusuf Henry lost their lives after being sucked into an undersea pipeline off Paria’s facility at Pointe-a-Pierre. Yet, the extent of public anger and grief being expressed as the testimony unfolds seems almost as raw today as it was during those interminably long hours between the evening of February 25 when the world learned about the disaster, and March 3 when the last of the four bodies was retrieved.
No one could be more traumatised than lone survivor Christopher Boodram and the families of those who didn’t make it out. In those harrowing days when the only option was to wait in hope and prayer, the nation had rallied with them as one, and when hope was lost, it descended into mourning, raising its collective head only to demand truth and justice.
On Monday, the soothing plaster of time that is said to heal all pain was ripped off by the beginning of hearings before the Lynch commission of enquiry, revealing a rawness of unhealed national trauma.
Perhaps it is the emotional investment on a national scale that makes this enquiry seem so very different from any other.
We do not intend to comment on the testimony or prejudge the enquiry’s outcome, but it is impossible to overstate the dramatic nature of the proceedings to date, beginning with the recording of the voices of the victims, young men who seemed so calm and focused in the shadow of death. Those who could muster the strength to listen—and there were many who couldn’t—were transfixed. It was as impossible to keep listening as it was to turn away. By any standard, Christopher Boodram, who testified on Tuesday, was an utterly compelling witness. These proceedings have carried us on a rollercoaster of emotions, dipping from grief to anger.
This is the enquiry that T&T needs to restore its faith in the constitutional process provided for investigating perceived public wrongs. So tarnished has the mechanism of the commission of enquiry become that the most common response to any announcement of one being established is a national steups.
Somehow, in the case of this enquiry into the Paria tragedy, it feels like a privilege of democracy for us as a nation to witness these proceedings in a shared pursuit of truth and justice.
It is still early days in the process, but with our hearts in our hand, we not only hope for truth and justice in this case but for the empowering of the commission of enquiry as an agency of accountability and, yes, truth and justice for all.