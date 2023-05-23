Ring election bell now

When he addresses Parliament today, the expectation is that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will announce the date for local government election. Having kept his silence since the Privy Council ruled against the Government’s one-year extension of the term of councillors and aldermen, the public can expect Dr Rowley to say a lot more than that, having taken a week to put his thoughts together. With the public having heaped scorn on his Attorney General’s attempt to spin victory out of defeat, like Rumpelstiltskin spun gold out of straw, Dr Rowley might feel the case could be better and more convincingly argued by an experienced politician like himself. We will see.
We had hoped that Dr Rowley’s response would have already been delivered but perhaps it was delayed by the consideration that a prompt response might suggest that the Government was impelled by the judgment to act with urgency. Clearly, that is not a view to which the Government subscribes, even if valid.
In the meantime, while the country was being made to wait until the Prime Minister decided he should speak, the Opposition has been demanding that he call the election now while issuing dire warnings to local government politicians whose extension in office was deemed illegal by the Privy Council. Various top-ranking Opposition MPs have been emphatic in stating that the ruling prohibits these councillors and aldermen from exercising any of the authority and privileges of the office that they held prior to the judgment.
While we fully endorse this position, we find it strange that the Opposition United National Congress has not walked its talk by instructing its own local government representatives to step down from office in recognition of the declared illegality of their position.
Given its strenuous declarations, one would have expected the UNC to adopt a position of principle in this matter. It would be interesting to hear its rationale for not doing so. Politics being addictive to many, it would have been useful to see if the UNC local government politicians would have obeyed such an instruction from the party’s leadership. Some concern has been expressed that the Government might pursue some legislative work-around the Privy Council’s ruling in order to extend the life of the now ended local government term. We consider this highly doubtful and fully expect the election bell to be rung in Parliament today. We believe the Government is fully possessed of the implications of the ruling, even if it doesn’t agree with it. This point was underscored in a statement issued by the Law Association yesterday, noting that the “clear implications” of the ruling was that the Government “must call local government elections as soon as possible” and “must consider validating legislation” to remedy any illegality resulting from having postponed the elections.
Much promised by the Government in its local government reform package remains undelivered, not the least of which is the implementation of property tax to partly fund regional corporations. With plenty of work still ahead, T&T has no time to waste in political venting and squabbling. Let’s get on with the election.